Doctor Deported After Admitting Support for Terror Chief Hassan Nasrallah – Attorney Vows to Bring Her Back to U.S.

Homeland Security confirmed Monday that a Lebanese doctor was deported after admitting support for Hezbollah's leader and attending his funeral. Rasha Alawieh, 34, told federal agents she went to the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah on February 23 while in Lebanon. Homeland Security called Nasrallah a terrorist behind the deaths of hundreds of Americans.

In a statement, Homeland Security said, "Last month, Rasha Alawieh traveled to Beirut, Lebanon, to attend the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah — a brutal terrorist who led Hezbollah." The agency added that Alawieh admitted this to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers and openly supported Nasrallah.

The statement, posted on social media, also said, "A visa is a privilege, not a right. Supporting terrorists who kill Americans is reason enough to deny entry. This is commonsense security."

Alawieh's lawyer, Stephanie Marzouk, vowed to fight the deportation. "We will continue working to bring her back to see her patients where she should be," she said.

Alawieh had a valid U.S. visa issued on March 11 and arrived at Boston Logan International Airport last Thursday. According to a court complaint filed by her cousin, Alawieh was detained for at least 36 hours before being sent back to Lebanon over the weekend.

The doctor was set to start work as an assistant professor of medicine at Brown University. She is a kidney transplant specialist and previously lived and worked in Rhode Island. A U.S. District Judge, Leo Sorokin, issued an order Friday for Alawieh to appear in court Monday. However, she was deported before the hearing could take place.

The cousin later filed a motion, accusing CBP officials of ignoring the judge's order and deporting Alawieh anyway. On Monday, government lawyers told the court that border officials at Boston airport did not receive the judge's order in time. They claimed that by the time they were notified, Alawieh had already left the U.S. The government has requested the court to dismiss the petition.

Alawieh previously worked at Brown before her H1B visa was approved, according to the complaint. She has held medical fellowships and residencies at three U.S. universities. Brown University confirmed Alawieh is employed by Brown Medicine, a separate not-for-profit organization affiliated with the university's medical school.

In a statement, Brown University said it is concerned about Alawieh's deportation. The university highlighted her importance to the state's healthcare system, noting that she is one of only three kidney transplant nephrologists in Rhode Island. They also stressed the possible impact on patients awaiting kidney transplants.

The case has drawn attention due to its connection to national security and healthcare needs. Homeland Security maintains its decision was based on security concerns, while Alawieh's legal team argues the deportation disrupted critical medical services and violated due process.

For now, Alawieh remains in Lebanon as legal proceedings continue in the U.S.