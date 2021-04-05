Rapper DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is in critical condition after being hospitalized, as he suffered from a massive heart attack, revealed his lawyer.

The singer was on life support on Sunday afternoon and his former manager revealed that he was in a "vegetative state." Reports state the rapper suffered from a heart attack after drug overdose.

"We're just praying," Nakia Walker, the ex-manager said, adding that close family members and relatives were allowed at the hospital and several of them arrived to paid visit.

Lawyer Murray Richman, who represented Simmons for over 25 years, confirmed that the rapper was at his villa in White Plains, N.Y., on Friday when he suffered a massive heart attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The lawyer spoke in length about Simmons to PIX11 News talking about how wonderful a person he is and lit up the room with his positive persona. "He is truly an amazing person," Richman said and continued: "He walked into a room, he lit up the room. He couldn't help making you feel good in his presence."

Richman walked down memory lane saying Simmons had gained success and fame after facing hardships in life and that his music reflected his feelings adding that he had a ''difficult life''.

''He expressed the pain and suffering in a very unique way. He truly is reflective of a whole segment of our society whose pain and suffering go unrecorded,'' he said.

"It would be disingenuous for me to suggest that I'm not a worried man at this particular point," Richman told the news station.

Controversies, Drug Abuse & Jail Time

Simmons career wasn't free of controversies as the rapper was repeatedly arrested over the years for several offenses such as fraud, assault, theft, drug abuse, driving under the influence of alcohol and without a license, along with possession of illegal weapons and possession of narcotics.

The rapper served jail time after he pleaded guilty in 2008 for animal cruelty, theft and drug possession.

He also struggled with drug addiction for decades and checked into a rehab to deal with his substance abuse in 2019, after serving a year in jail for tax fraud and evasion.

Celebrities Wish DMX a Speedy Recovery

Simmons, famously known as DMX, has been entertaining fans since close to three decades with his foot-tapping numbers and has sold millions of albums throughout his career. He takes pride in the fact that he was the first musician whose first four albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Several musicians took to Twitter wishing Simmons a speedy recovery including Missy Elliott and Eminem.

While Elliott tweeted, ''Prayers for DMX and his family,'' Eminem tweeted, ''Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!''