The Divorce Insurance Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Divorce Insurance episode 11 will air on tvN on Monday (May 5) at 8:50 pm KST. Noh Ki Jun and Kang Han Deul will get closer to one another in this chapter. The production team has asked the viewers to look forward to the sweet romance between this couple while focusing on the evolving journey of the divorce insurance TF team.

People in Korea can watch the new episode on TV or stream it online, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Screenwriter Lee Tae Yoon wrote the script for The Divorce Insurance, starring Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Lee Da Hee. It revolves around the life of an insurance actuary named Noh Ki Jun. He works with the innovative product development team at Plus Insurance. After going through three divorces, Noh Ki Jun begins working on a new insurance plan called divorce insurance. The mini-series focuses on how his life changes after he starts working on this project.

Here is everything about The Divorce Insurance episode 11, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of The Divorce Insurance Episode 11:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for episode 11 hints at the sweet romance between Noh Ki Jun and Kang Han Deul. The images feature the on-screen couple fully immersed in their blossoming romance. They create an affectionate and warm atmosphere as they spend a day attending knitting class. Kang Han Deul patiently helps Noh Ki Jun as he struggles with the new activity.

Another set of photos features a heart-fluttering moment between the on-screen couple. A picture shows Noh Ki Jun waiting for Kang Han Deul with an umbrella. According to the producers, the affection between Noh Ki Jun and Kang Han Deul will deepen as they get closer in the upcoming episode.

"Now a couple, Noh Ki Jun and Kang Han Deul grow closer as they deepen their affection. Please look forward to the sweet romance of this couple, and stay tuned for the evolving journey of the divorce insurance TF team as they push toward the product's official launch," the production team shared.