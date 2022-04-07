Disturbing Video Shows Ukrainian Soldier Calling Mother of Dead Russian Soldier and Mockingly Sharing the News [WATCH]

A disturbing video has emerged that shows a Ukrainian soldier calling the mother of a dead Russian soldier and then mockingly informs them that his son was brutally killed in the war. As the shocked mother starts crying, the Ukrainian soldier breaks out in laughter, further aggravating the pain of the bereaved mother.

The video has shocked many including those who have condemned Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The chilling video comes as both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of war crimes. Russian over the past few days have accused Ukraine of executing the prisoners of war and has also shared several videos on social media.

Chilling Message

The video shows a Ukrainian soldier while relaxing in what looks like a bunker calling up the mother of a dead Russian soldier. The video opens with the soldier taking the phone of a dead Russian soldier and dialing his mother. It probably is a video call as the woman's face seems to eb visible on the phone screen.

He then mockingly informs the Russian mother that that her son was killed by Ukrainian forces. As the mother hears the shocking news, the dead soldier's sister also joins the call. The both then start crying.

Seeing them crying, the soldier mockingly says that its "good that he died" and starts laughing. However, he doesn't stop there. As the mother continues to cry, he describes the gory image of her dead son and says that "nothing" is left of her son except for his "butt and one leg".

The sobbing mother then disconnects the call.

War Crimes Rise

This comes as Russia accused Ukraine of war crimes after videos of Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian PoWs emerged on social media over the weekend. This video is particularly disturbing with many slamming Ukrainian soldiers including those who have condemned Putin's invasion of the country.

Social media users have also been slamming this soldier particularly. The soldier was identified as Ivan Sliznyak, who according to one Twitter user is a convicted rapist but was released during or ahead of the war.

However, this could not be independently confirmed. This comes as both Russia and Ukraine continue to point fingers at each other for war crimes.

Ukraine has alleged Russia of severe war crimes and have urged other nations to consider Putin as a war criminal after more than 400 bodies of civilians were found in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv earlier this week after Russian troops retreated.

Following the massacre at Bucha, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an emotional speech, addressed the mothers of Russian soldiers, saying he wanted them to see the carnage their men had done after hundreds of slain people were unearthed in a mass grave in a Kyiv suburb.

"I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpin, in Hostomel. What did they do? Why were they killed?" Zelensky asked in his nightly address on Sunday.

"What did the man who was riding his bicycle down the street do? Why were ordinary civilians in an ordinary peaceful city tortured to death? Why were women strangled after their earrings were ripped out of their ears? ... How did all this become possible?" an emotional Zelensky said.

"I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the dead. Your culture and human appearance perished together," he said.

Many of the victims were shot in the head or chest and had their wrists tied. Ukraine's prosecutors said they discovered 410 bodies in villages surrounding Kyiv as part of an investigation into alleged Russian war crimes.