Disturbing Video Shows Masked Agitators Mob Female Reporter and Try to Cut Camera Cable During DTLA Anti-ICE Protests

A disturbing video has emerged that captures a group of masked anti-ICE protesters clashing with a Fox 11 reporter and trying to sever equipment cables as the news team tried to report on unruly demonstrations in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The video shows a confused mob surrounding the female reporter as she tries to work from behind police barricades, while a few agitators try to harass and intimidate the camera crew amid the chaos—apparently confusing the local Fox affiliate with the Fox News Channel. Some protesters even appeared to try to cut the camera cables and damage the crew's equipment in the wild video that has now gone viral.

Chaotic Scene

The video shows at least 10 police officers nearby, armed with BB guns and wearing helmets and batons, as the reporter kept her distance. Meanwhile, other protesters crowded in, pushing their phone cameras right up into her face.

"Why does Fox News get special access?" one agitator is heard yelling, while others spew vulgarities.

In another clip, the reporter tries to talk to her cameraman while people in the crowd shout, "Get the f–k out of here."

At one point, a protester yelled, "Why are they allowed to go back and forth?" as the reporter crossed the picket line. Someone then used a sharp object to cut a camera cable, the video shows.

Even while being surrounded, the two-person news team stayed calm and avoided engaging with the crowd.