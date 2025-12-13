Disturbing Photo of Jeffrey Epstein Taking Bubble Bath Emerges from New Trove Released by House Oversight Committee

A disturbing nude photo of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, relaxing in a bubble bath, was among 70 newly released photos by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Friday night. "In the interest of transparency, we will continue to release photos from the Epstein estate," House Democrats said in a statement following the latest photo dump.

The vile image shows Epstein stretched out in a bathtub, partially hidden behind a curtain that reveals only his bare upper body, as he looks into the camera with a grin. Another photo captures the disgraced financier fully dressed, posing for a selfie in which his upper lip appears noticeably swollen.

Unashamedly Naked

Earlier on Friday, the committee received roughly 95,000 photos from Epstein's estate, but made public only 19 of them. Those photos included prominent figures from entertainment, royalty, and politics, along with unsettling snapshots that offered a glimpse into Epstein's disturbing world.

Lawmakers hinted that more material, including photos, would be released in the days ahead.

Several of the photos featured familiar faces, including filmmaker Woody Allen, former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Trump and former President Bill Clinton also appeared in images that seemed to be pictures taken of earlier photos.

In one such photo, Clinton is seen posing alongside Epstein and his longtime associate, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as another unidentified couple.

Dirty Picture

One black-and-white photo shows Trump posing alongside six women, though their faces have been obscured. Another photo, believed to have been taken aboard a private jet, shows Trump with his tie loosened as he sits next to a blonde woman whose face is also blacked out.

Among the images is a display of so-called "Trump condoms," a novelty item popular during the 2016 presidential campaign, featuring a cartoon depiction of the 45th and 47th president and the slogan, "I'm huuuuge!"

Although the most recent batch did not include a direct photo of the president, one photo shows a pumpkin carved with a face, topped with a blonde wig and accompanied by a sign reading "TRUMPKIN" and "Make Halloween Great Again."

The White House blasted the Democrats over the release, accusing them of "cherry-picking photos with random redactions" in an effort to push what it called a misleading narrative.

"The Democrat hoax against President Trump has been repeatedly debunked and the Trump Administration has done more for Epstein's victims than Democrats ever have by repeatedly calling for transparency, releasing thousands of pages of documents, and calling for further investigations into Epstein's Democrat friends," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.