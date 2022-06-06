Disturbing Footage Shows Black Man Dying After Police Taser Him Three Times on London Street (Watch)

A black man has died after police officials had tasered him three times on Chelsea Bridge, West London. The man fell into the river as he was trying to flee after being tasered. Officials rescued him from the River Thames but he died in the hospital.

The Met Police have revealed that they received reports that a man, armed with a screwdriver, was shouting on the Chelsea Bridge Road.

Footage Shows Man Tried to Flee The Scene

The incident took place at 09:03 BST on Saturday. Authorities noted that the man died that night in the hospital. The force's Directorate of Professional Standards is probing the circumstances about the man's death.

Footage that appeared on the internet has shown that the man dressed in a red t-shirt was being confronted by two police officials, who tasered him. But the man tried to flee the scene as he tried to run toward the barrier but fell into the Thames.

Independent Office for Police Conduct Is Investigating The Matter

When the officer tasered him the first time, he quickly fell to the ground. Another officer was asking him to stay still, "Get on the floor! Stay still!" but he stood up.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the contact the Met Police had with the black man.

IOPC director Steve Noonan noted that they spoke to the victim's family and expressed their sincere condolences.

He revealed that the black man, who was believed to be in his 40s, was challenged by officers on the bridge.

"A Taser was discharged but this did not enable the officers to safely detain him. Subsequently, the man entered the river and was taken to hospital," said the Met Police, according to Daily Star.

The investigation into the matter is underway and officials have started gathering and reviewing evidence.