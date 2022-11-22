'Disrespectful' Tourist Booed, Doused with Water After Climbing Sacred Ancient Mayan Pyramid, Dancing on Top of it in Mexico

A woman thought it best to trespass on a Mayan pyramid by climbing the stairs and performing a little dance. However, onlookers thought differently.

The tourist climbed the steps of the Castillo de KukulcÃ¡n, one of the new seven wonders of the modern world located in the archaeological zone of ChichÃ©n ItzÃ¡, in southeastern Mexico.

'Lock Her Up'

The tourist, who has not yet been identified, climbed to the top of the pyramid and started dancing, which further angered Mexican and foreign visitors who witnessed the incident.

The woman, whose origin is not yet known, was met with an angry mob of visitors as she was escorted off the ancient monument by a security guard.

With shouts and cries of "jail, jail, jail", "lock her up" and "sacrifice, sacrifice", the crowd, gathered in the esplanade of ChichÃ©n ItzÃ¡, and expressed their anger because the woman did not "respect the rules."

The woman was booed by the locals and some even doused her with their water bottles as she made her way through the crowd.

Climbing the Sacred Mayan Monument Carries a Hefty Fine

In previous incidents, INAH reported that they would be punished according to the Federal Law on Archaeological, Artistic and Historic Monuments and Zones which, in Chapter VI, establishes penalties and sanctions against those who damage or exploit archaeological monuments without authorization from the Institute.

As reported by Merco Press, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has prohibited climbing the sacred Mayan building since 2008, installing a security cordon around it and announced fines ranging from 50,000 (about 2,558 US dollars) to 100,000 Mexican pesos (about 5,115 US dollars), depending on the damage caused to the structure.

INAH authorities have yet to report the incident, and the crowd continued to demand jail and expulsion from YucatÃ¡n. Some even demanded that she be deported from the country. "If she is from abroad, she should leave Mexico," shouted one of the visitors.