'Dispatch' Releases Shocking Chat Room Conversations Between Seungri, Yoo In Suk and Jung Joon Young

The Burning Sun scandal has got murkier with media outlet Dispatch releasing the Kakao Talk group chat contents shared between Seungri, Yoo In Suk, Jung Joon Young, Choi Jonghun and others. Seungri has been denying charges of illegal prostitution, but according to the chat room conversations, Seungri along with his business partners, is seen speaking about preparing to host a female to his foreign client.

The Dispatch's expose mentions the conversation that took place on December 6, 2015. Seungri is said to have directed his business partners to consider the entertainment of Taiwanese client's male acquaintances their top priority.

Seungri Claims Innocence

Yoo In Suk has already admitted to have provided illegal prostitution services for his clients. He has been sentenced to 1.8 years of jail term. It can be noted that even during his latest military court hearing, Seungri refuted charges of his involvement in soliciting illegal prostitution to his foreign clients.

During the latest hearing, when the prosecution presented a part of the conversation between Seungri and Yoo In Suk, which read: "Girls? Go with the ones that give it good," former BIGBANG member said that the sentence was a mistake and was caused by autocorrect.

The Dispatch released the contents of chat room in two sets. Here is the conversation between Seungri, Yoo In Suk another business partner K and Taiwanese client referred to as Q:

Seungri: Make sure to give them everything they want. Call the girls. It looks like there are guests from Taiwan.

K: Who are some girls we can call right now. Why does it have to be Chinese [guests] OMG.

Yoo In Suk: K, take care so that they don't get mixed up with other people.

K: Yessir, I'll stay right next to them.

Seungri: Do it right. Don't screw up.

Yoo In Suk: Put a man with them too. One who can handle 'Q'. Not one who can speak English. Guys like 'xx'.

K: I'll take care of it.

Seungri: Okay. What about the girls? Go with the ones that give it good.

K: I'm contacting them but I don't know if they'll want to give it to them. Will the girls want to do it with when it's not you guys kekekeke. For now I'm getting the low-grade girls.

Jung Joon Young: Chinese guys probably prefer plastic girls.

Seungri: Well make sure to do it right.

Yoo In Suk: I'm arranging some prostitutes so when the 2 prostitutes get there, K you lead them to the hotel.

K: Yes. I sent the 2 gang guys away.

Services to Japanese Client

In another set of conversation that dealt with Japanese business client in December 2015, Seungri is seen heading the group chat. Seungri is not only seen giving orders but also mentions Jonghun and Joon Young in the conversation. Here is the chat room conversation released by Dispatch.

Seungri: President 'A' and his guests will also be coming, so we'd better arrange a separate party for them. Let's repay them 100 times for what they did for us in the past.

Seungri: K, Jonghun, and Joon Young. You guys check and see if there are some pretty girls who can speak Japanese.

Seungri: K, get a list of all the male and female guests who are invited on the 24th. If you can, invite everyone we know, and get all our guys to invite their guys so we can fill the party up with people.

K: Okay I'll look into it.

Seungri: For this Christmas, rather than worrying about our own entertainment, let's entertain our guests and find satisfaction in that. Every summer, president 'A' treated us from Japan and sent us yachts and crews and chefs so we could enjoy ourselves, so let's give president 'A' a really good time this year.

Yoo In Suk: Let's make 'The Great Gatsby' come to life. Let's get all the girls we know that day to come. To the point that there won't be any girls left at the other clubs. Let's make it so that the men are all partying at the club by themselves, so that they all hate us afterward."

Seungri attended his 24th hearing on June 30, 2021. The hearing took place at the Ground Operations Command's General Military Court in Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do. Out of nine charges, Seungri has Seungri has so far admitted to only Violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act (illegal monetary exchange).