Disney's 'Real' Star Wars Lightsaber Unveiled; Know How The Technology Works

Disney has finally unveiled its realistic lightsaber replicas features glowing blades. Disney has shared a video of the real-life lightsaber that can extend and retract. The new retractable lightsaber will make its debut alongside the 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel experience at Walt Disney World in 2022. This reveal by Disney marks the celebration of Star Wars day on May 4.

Walt Disney has not yet confirmed if this new technology will be available for purchase. However it does guarantee guests will be the first to see it in action. The real-life lightsaber was first revealed last month during a private press event. Disney had revealed only a handful of the screenshots of the new lightsaber replicas which had left senses amazed.

How do the new real lightsabers work?

The new real-life lightsaber has two widened strips of plastic attached to a weight that functions like tape measures which are extended by a motor and wrap around each other creating a cylinder with a strip of LEDs running down the middle to generate the light or glow.

Moreover, the real lightsaber technology will be first rolled out as upgrades to the costumes of Disney characters like Rey and Kylo to take it to another level of authenticity, which makes sense because if the props are coming straight out from Disney's R&D labs they will be expensive. The new lightsaber technology will be limited to only guests at the 'Galactic Starcruiser', the Star Wars hotel in Walt Disney World.

What is a Lightsaber?

A lightsaber is a fictional energy sword without proper steal or iron blades. Its blade exists in the form of a laser or powerful beam of light, used by the Jedi knights mostly in the Star Wars movies. Also, the color of a lightsaber is determined by the force of the Jedi using a lightsaber in the Star Wars universe.

Video of the lightsaber: Watch

Disney shared the video unveiling its new technology toy on Twitter which starts with a voice-over, "Light, darkness, a balance." The video of the lightsaber on Twitter was captioned, "Star Wars: #GalacticStarcruiser at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort will take you to a galaxy far, far away from starting in 2022 for an all-immersive, vacation experience."

What Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Is set to Offer?

The Star Wars hotel which will open in 2022 is set to give a once-in-a-lifetime experience to fans, who will be plunged into a Star Wars story where their decisions and actions – or even the casual conversations they may have – determine how their personal journey unfolds.

That trip is set to involve entering a Launch Pod that will send fans into hyperspace, and then entering the Halcyon starcruiser, where the guests or fans stay for the next two nights.