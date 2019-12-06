Mulan, the film starring Liu Yifei is all set to release on March 27, 2020, in the US and UK. Disney has released the new trailer online and it is already attracting the audience at large. The trailer of the film has actor Liu Yifei play the titular character and a fierce warrior.

According to reports, the film is a remake of the 1998 original animated version, which revolves around a young Chinese woman disguising herself as a man to fight in the army in her father's place.

To pander to the Chinese audience, apart from Liu Yifei, the film has an ensemble Asian cast comprising Donnie Yen, who plays Commander Tung, Jet Li featuring as The Emperor and Jason Scott Lee stepping into the character of Bori Khan.

Story synopsis

Moreover, the trailer reveals the villain in the film. Actor Gong Li will be seen playing the antagonist and witch Xianniang in the film. Disney shared the official poster recently in which Liu Yifei (Mulan) is seen wearing a red dress. She looks beautiful with a fierce attitude on her face. The trailer of the film starts with Mulan being told that her job is to bring honour to the family as a wife.

When the message arrives about Bori Khan-led Northern invaders, the Emperor asks every family to contribute one man to fight in the battle, Mulan's father says, "I am blessed with two daughters, I will fight". Seeing her father in pain, Mulan is in tears and decides to disguise herself as a man to fight on behalf of her father in the battle against the witch. Mulan becomes a fearless warrior and says, "It's my duty to fight."

Liu Yifei's live-action remake talks about loyalty and bravery

Mulan is known to be one of the most expensive films in the history of Disney. Remakes of films like Beauty and the Beast, Maleficent, Aladdin and Cinderella has been successful under the banner. While the film is slated to release next year, the audience can't keep calm after seeing the trailer online.

Mulan trailer reveals Gong Li's villain

The film has been directed by Niki Caro and its budget is said to be of a whopping $290 million dollars. While the animated version of the Mulan had mesmerised the audience, it is to be seen if the remake will enthral the audience in a similar way once again.