We are immensely excited. Why, you ask. Because our favorite superstar, Emma Stone, is engaged to be married! And, the lucky guy is none other than SNL writer and segment director Dave McCary. The couple met each other in the year 2016 when the Oscar-winning actress hosted Saturday Night Live. Written by Julio Torres and directed by Mr. McCary himself, it was the best sketch of the year.

Soon after the show, the couple kept in touch, which gradually developed into a relationship in 2017 and was often spotted on their dates in New York. The duo announced their engagement on Instagram, in a super cuter manner, with a slightly blurry yet adorable photo. We saw Emma holding up her hand, showing us the big rock, and looked absolutely ecstatic.

They look exceptional together, don't they? And the proposal was an intimate one, where the couple decided to keep a low profile. Emma Stone is a remarkable actress who has even won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her incredible performance in La La Land and has been nominated for her role in The Favorite while Dave has been nominated for Emmys Twice! They are indubitably a talented duo.

Formerly dating Spider-man co-star Andrew Garfield

Previously, Stone was dating her Spider-man co-star Andrew Garfield. However, their love was short-lived, and the couple broke up in October 2015. But the exes share a great camaraderie, where Stone even visited Garfield in London while he was filming Angels In America.

This year, Emma filmed Zombieland: Double Tap and will be next seen as the famous Disney villain, Cruella. Well, we can never get enough of Emma Stone, and we are incredibly happy for her. The news of her engagement has surely lifted our spirits.