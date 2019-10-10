The all-new 'The Little Mermaid Live!' teaser is out and it looks amazing. The teaser revealed the first look of Ariel and Ursula among other characters. The promo of the film looks like a dream that's come to reality and it grabs the viewers' attention. It is an aesthetically pleasing promo which unveils the first look of the characters and we can't wait to watch the final output.

Ariel is played by Auli'I Cravalho of the 'Moana' fame and Ursula is played by the eminent actress and singer, Queen Latifah. The crab Sebastian is played by the 'It Wasn't Me' singer, Shaggy and Chef Louis is played by John Stamos with a mustache that completes the character. Graham Phillips will play the role of Prince Eric. He is known for his roles in "The Good Wife" and "Riverdale".

From a description given by ABC, "The Little Mermaid Live!" is an all-new hybrid format that is all set to take the audience on a magical journey. The audience will witness this magical adventure take place under the sea in the form of live musical performances by a completely star-studded cast. This project of Disney is surely one of its kind and has already started to create hype among fans as they are going berserk after the first look of the musical was released.

American singer and actress Auli'I Cravalho, who is playing Ariel rose to fame after she made her acting debut in 'Moana', the animated film made by Disney in 2016. Last year the 18-year-old actress also made her television debut in the drama series 'Rise' made by NBC in which she played the character of Lilette Suarez.

She left the audience flabbergasted after her wonderful performance in Moana and now, she is all set to play Ariel. Queen Latifah who is playing the character of Ursula has earned herself accolades like the Grammy Award, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, Emmy Award, two NAACP Image Awards, Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination.

"The Little Mermaid Live!" will air on ABC at 8 PM on November 5.