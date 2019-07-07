The 20-year-old American actor, Cameron Boyce, who starred in the Disney Channel's television shows and series has died.

A Disney Channel spokesperson was informed by a family spokesperson and he confirmed the news of his death to ABC News on Saturday night.

As reported, the cause of death was attributed to "an ongoing medical condition."

A spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family that "It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron."

He further added that the young talent from Los Angeles passed away On Saturday night while sleeping "due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated."

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," the spokesperson further said adding that "We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Reports stated that in recent years, the actor got involved in many charitable works. He received the Pioneering Spirit Award at 2018 Thirst Gala, which was sponsored by the Thirst Project. For this nonprofit, Boyce raised $30,000 to build wells for clean drinking water in Swaziland.

The actor made his debut with the horror film "Mirrors" at the age of nine and later appeared in the blockbuster Adam Sandler flick, "Grown Ups," as one of Sandler's children. He was also featured in "Jessie," a television show about a small-town girl, which was played by Debby Ryan.

After announcing the death news Disney Channel spokesperson said "From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work."

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend."

Boyce has a huge fan base on Instagram and a day before his death, the 20-year-old posted a headshot of himself and his fans shred pictures as well as videos on social media to say the last goodbye to the young actor.