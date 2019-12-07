The streaming wars officially kicked off last month with the debut of Disney+, which registered more than 10 million subscribers within 24 hours of its launch. The video-on-demand service offers users unlimited access to a long list of titles from Disney-owned heavyweights like Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars in addition to original content.

Since its launch, the streaming service has hit a few snags, including a buggy interface, glitchy loading, slow response from customer support, and other issues like content randomly switching over to a different language that recently led to the #DisneyPlusFails hashtag to trend on Twitter. Now, users are complaining about missing content on the streaming service.

Missing content

Some users are pointing out that the streaming platform does not include all the popular Disney-owned shows and movies. Despite shelling out $7 a month for the service, subscribers are not happy that they're not getting access to all of Disney's titles as promised by the company and are taking to social media to express their anger.

"I am really upset with all the series missing. I have tried to email and call my concerns and no one has replied," wrote one user on Twitter. "The whole appeal of Disney + was all the old shows and movies and there are many missing."

Which titles are missing?

You may be wondering how Disney+ could possibly be missing content when subscribers can choose from over 500 movies and 7,500 episodes of TV shows. Well, Disney+ have started pointing them out on Twitter. Just today, the streaming service announced that it plans to add a ton of new content this week, to which a user replied, "Still missing a lot of stuff."

Others have been more specific about which shows and films are missing from the platform, including popular Disney sitcoms and movies like "Black Panther," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "The Incredibles 2," and many more.

Some titles are missing due to prior licensing agreements with Netflix

While some of these titles are missing due to prior licensing agreements with Netflix, some are expected to arrive before the end of the year, but some won't make it to the service for months or even years to come - some might not even make it to the platform at all.

This will be an uphill battle for Disney, which is competing with the likes of former partners like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime and bringing in more subscribers will be difficult for Disney if popular titles are missing.