If you're a Disney+ user and had plans to binge on the original "Home Alone" movie, which was among the thousands of titles offered on the platform since its launch in November, you'll have to start looking for something else to watch.

Disney+ content removed from the platform

As we enter into the new year and a new decade, both "Home Alone" and its follow-up "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" were pulled from the Disney-owned streaming service along with several other titles similar to Netflix's content removal that its subscribers are pretty accustomed to at this point.

At the beginning of every month, new TV shows and movies get added to Netflix's gargantuan library of content while other titles are dropped from the service as Netflix gets rid of titles that aren't watched as much anymore or have reached the end of their licensing deal with the streaming giant.

Disney+ users are furious

This has led many to wonder why Disney+ is pulling content from its library if the service was launched as a home for content from Disney-owned heavyweights like Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars as the platform doesn't need licensing for titles they already own just like Netflix doesn't need to pull Netflix original content like "Stranger Things" or "The Crown."

Fans are far from happy with Disney's decision to pull content from its catalogue and have taken to social media to express their anger and disappointment. Some subscribers also said they were miffed with Disney as it didn't even issue any kind of notice or statement regarding the removal of its content like Netflix does with its additions and subtractions every month.

Why is Disney pulling content?

A representative for Disney told BGR before the launch of the platform that a small fraction of content will be removed from the service as a result of licensing deals prior to the launch of Disney+. In addition, films like "The Sandlot" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tide" have also been pulled and Bloomberg pointed out that if existing agreements stand then major Disney movies like "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will also migrate to Netflix "around 2026."