Disney Star Dove Cameron's Topless Photo Leaves Fans Awestruck on Instagram

Dove Cameron has taken the internet by storm with a sizzling Instagram update. The actor, who opened up about her mental health journey with Beat Route in her latest interview, has gone topless for her bold social media post. In the picture, Dove Cameron flaunts her skin in the half nude snap, where she posed with her hands covering her assets. The noteworthy photo has left fans drooling on social media. Attracting fans through sultry posts isn't a new thing for the actor; she had earlier stunned in several sexy photos and videos that had gathered much attention from fans across all social media platforms.

Apart from her latest, the star recently shared some gorgeous pics on social media as part of the promotions for Beat Route which helped her tackle her mental health problems. 'The Descendants' actor embraced her life with confidence and that's certainly how it appeared in her topless photos on her official Instagram page.

In the interview with Beat Route, the Disney star revealed that she had witnessed too much pain early on in life. "I remember thinking that it's so bizarre we pretend the pain doesn't exist," Dove said during the interview. It isn't a secret that Dove's father Philip Alan Hosterman committed suicide when she was 15 years old, spurring her name change in 2011. She said that her father used to call her 'Dove' which is why she chose to change her name in his memory.

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty

Dove Cameron was earlier dating Thomas Doherty, but the couple split in 2020 after almost four years of dating. Dove confirmed their split through an Instagram post where she wrote: "In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends."

They were last spotted together in a photo on Instagram posted on April 21, celebrating Doherty's birthday. Dove also claimed that her ex-boyfriend is "the best human being to ever be created. the purest heart and the softest soul" and that she is going to love him forever. Dove was once engaged to actor and singer Ryan McCartan, but their relationship ended in October 2016 after which she started dating actor Thomas Doherty.

Dove Cameron Net Worth

The Disney actor has a net worth of $3 million according to reports.

On the work front, the American actress cum singer is best known for portraying the roles of both title characters on Disney's series Liv and Maddie since the year 2013. Cameron lent her voice to the popular character 'Mal' in the TV series Descendants: Wicked World in 2015. She has featured in several movies including Bits and Pieces, Barely Lethal, Descendants, Cloud 9, and Descendants: Genie in a Bottle.