Disney's new video-on-demand streaming service, Disney+, arrived earlier this month and was immediately off to a flying start, registering more than 10 million subscriptions on the very first day of its launch. The streaming service gives users access to a variety of movies and TV shows from Disney-owned heavyweights like Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, in addition to original Disney+ content.

Starting tomorrow, Disney is expanding its content library by adding a host of new titles, including a slew of X-Men movies, new episodes of "The Mandalorian," and the Kristen Bell-hosted series, "Encore!," which reunites the cast of a high school musical and asks them to perform it again. Pixar's 2017 Oscar-winning movie, "Coco," will also make its way to Disney+, migrating from its rival Netflix.

Coco
Disney and Pixar's 2017 film "Coco." Pixar

Of course, users will be most excited about the arrival of more episodes of "The Mandalorian," the new sci-fi series set in the "Star Wars" universe. The series finale is slated to arrive on Disney+ on Dec. 27, but before the culmination of the first season, we'll get four more episodes to feast our eyes on.

The Mandalorian
Disney original "The Mandalorian." Disney

Disney+ subscribers will also be able to watch a slew of X-Men films, including the franchise's seventh instalment, "Days of Future Past." Moreover, users can binge on weekly animated shorts featuring characters from Pixar films like "Toy Story," "Wreck-It Ralph" and "Frozen," new episodes of Jeff Goldblum's documentary web-series (including an episode on video games) and the teenage rom-com "10 Things I Hate About You" starring late actor Heath Ledger.

Check out the full list of all the titles coming to Disney+ between tomorrow and mid-December below:

November 29

  • Coco
  • Coco (en Español)
  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 4
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 104 "Blocking"
  • Encore! Episode 104 "Grease"
  • Marvel's Hero Project Episode 104 "Here Comes Hailey"
  • The Imagineering Story Part 4 "Hit or Miss"
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum Episode 104 "Denim"
  • Forky Asks A Question "What is Time?"

December 1

  • Henry Hugglemonster (seasons 1-2)
  • Miles From Tomorrowland (seasons 1-3)
  • Sheriff Callie's Wild West (seasons 1-2)
  • Star vs. The Forces of Evil (seasons 1-4)
  • The Lion Guard (season 3)
  • Expedition Amelia
  • Garfield
  • Glory Road
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (season 15)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol: Jingle Pols
  • Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol
  • Just Like Me! (seasons 1-2)
  • Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts
  • Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors - Heart of Iron

December 3

  • One Day At Disney

December 5

  • Thor Ragnarok

December 6

  • · The Mandalorian (Chapter 5)
  • · High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episode 5 – Homecoming)
  • · Encore! (Episode 5Annie Get Your Gun)
  • · Marvel's Hero Project (Episode 5 Mighty Rebekah)
  • · The Imagineering Story (Part 5A Carousel of Progress)
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Episode 5 – BBQ)
  • Forky Asks a Question (What is Love?)


December 11

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass

December 13

  • · The Mandalorian (Chapter 6)
  • · High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episode 6 – What Team?)
  • · Encore! (Episode 6 – Oklahoma!)
  • Marvel's Hero Project (Episode 6 – Make Way For Jahkil)
  • · The Imagineering Story (Part 6 – To Infinity and Beyond)
  • · The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Episode 6 – Gaming)
  • · Forky Asks a Question (What is a Computer?)
  • SparkShorts (Wind)