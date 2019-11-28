Disney's new video-on-demand streaming service, Disney+, arrived earlier this month and was immediately off to a flying start, registering more than 10 million subscriptions on the very first day of its launch. The streaming service gives users access to a variety of movies and TV shows from Disney-owned heavyweights like Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, in addition to original Disney+ content.
Starting tomorrow, Disney is expanding its content library by adding a host of new titles, including a slew of X-Men movies, new episodes of "The Mandalorian," and the Kristen Bell-hosted series, "Encore!," which reunites the cast of a high school musical and asks them to perform it again. Pixar's 2017 Oscar-winning movie, "Coco," will also make its way to Disney+, migrating from its rival Netflix.
Of course, users will be most excited about the arrival of more episodes of "The Mandalorian," the new sci-fi series set in the "Star Wars" universe. The series finale is slated to arrive on Disney+ on Dec. 27, but before the culmination of the first season, we'll get four more episodes to feast our eyes on.
Disney+ subscribers will also be able to watch a slew of X-Men films, including the franchise's seventh instalment, "Days of Future Past." Moreover, users can binge on weekly animated shorts featuring characters from Pixar films like "Toy Story," "Wreck-It Ralph" and "Frozen," new episodes of Jeff Goldblum's documentary web-series (including an episode on video games) and the teenage rom-com "10 Things I Hate About You" starring late actor Heath Ledger.
Check out the full list of all the titles coming to Disney+ between tomorrow and mid-December below:
November 29
- Coco
- Coco (en Español)
- The Mandalorian: Chapter 4
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 104 "Blocking"
- Encore! Episode 104 "Grease"
- Marvel's Hero Project Episode 104 "Here Comes Hailey"
- The Imagineering Story Part 4 "Hit or Miss"
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum Episode 104 "Denim"
- Forky Asks A Question "What is Time?"
December 1
- Henry Hugglemonster (seasons 1-2)
- Miles From Tomorrowland (seasons 1-3)
- Sheriff Callie's Wild West (seasons 1-2)
- Star vs. The Forces of Evil (seasons 1-4)
- The Lion Guard (season 3)
- Expedition Amelia
- Garfield
- Glory Road
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (season 15)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: Jingle Pols
- Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol
- Just Like Me! (seasons 1-2)
- Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors - Heart of Iron
December 3
- One Day At Disney
December 5
- Thor Ragnarok
December 6
- · The Mandalorian (Chapter 5)
- · High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episode 5 – Homecoming)
- · Encore! (Episode 5 – Annie Get Your Gun)
- · Marvel's Hero Project (Episode 5 – Mighty Rebekah)
- · The Imagineering Story (Part 5 – A Carousel of Progress)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Episode 5 – BBQ)
- Forky Asks a Question (What is Love?)
December 11
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
December 13
- · The Mandalorian (Chapter 6)
- · High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episode 6 – What Team?)
- · Encore! (Episode 6 – Oklahoma!)
- Marvel's Hero Project (Episode 6 – Make Way For Jahkil)
- · The Imagineering Story (Part 6 – To Infinity and Beyond)
- · The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Episode 6 – Gaming)
- · Forky Asks a Question (What is a Computer?)
- SparkShorts (Wind)