Disney's new video-on-demand streaming service, Disney+, arrived earlier this month and was immediately off to a flying start, registering more than 10 million subscriptions on the very first day of its launch. The streaming service gives users access to a variety of movies and TV shows from Disney-owned heavyweights like Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, in addition to original Disney+ content.

Starting tomorrow, Disney is expanding its content library by adding a host of new titles, including a slew of X-Men movies, new episodes of "The Mandalorian," and the Kristen Bell-hosted series, "Encore!," which reunites the cast of a high school musical and asks them to perform it again. Pixar's 2017 Oscar-winning movie, "Coco," will also make its way to Disney+, migrating from its rival Netflix.

Of course, users will be most excited about the arrival of more episodes of "The Mandalorian," the new sci-fi series set in the "Star Wars" universe. The series finale is slated to arrive on Disney+ on Dec. 27, but before the culmination of the first season, we'll get four more episodes to feast our eyes on.

Disney+ subscribers will also be able to watch a slew of X-Men films, including the franchise's seventh instalment, "Days of Future Past." Moreover, users can binge on weekly animated shorts featuring characters from Pixar films like "Toy Story," "Wreck-It Ralph" and "Frozen," new episodes of Jeff Goldblum's documentary web-series (including an episode on video games) and the teenage rom-com "10 Things I Hate About You" starring late actor Heath Ledger.

Check out the full list of all the titles coming to Disney+ between tomorrow and mid-December below:

November 29

Coco

Coco (en Español)

The Mandalorian: Chapter 4

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 104 "Blocking"

Encore! Episode 104 "Grease"

Marvel's Hero Project Episode 104 "Here Comes Hailey"

The Imagineering Story Part 4 "Hit or Miss"

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Episode 104 "Denim"

Forky Asks A Question "What is Time?"

December 1

Henry Hugglemonster (seasons 1-2)

Miles From Tomorrowland (seasons 1-3)

Sheriff Callie's Wild West (seasons 1-2)

Star vs. The Forces of Evil (seasons 1-4)

The Lion Guard (season 3)

Expedition Amelia

Garfield

Glory Road

The Incredible Dr. Pol (season 15)

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Jingle Pols

Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol

Just Like Me! (seasons 1-2)

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors - Heart of Iron

December 3

One Day At Disney

December 5

Thor Ragnarok

December 6

· The Mandalorian (Chapter 5)

· High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episode 5 – Homecoming)

· Encore! (Episode 5 – Annie Get Your Gun)

· Marvel's Hero Project (Episode 5 – Mighty Rebekah)

· The Imagineering Story (Part 5 – A Carousel of Progress)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Episode 5 – BBQ)



Forky Asks a Question (What is Love?)



December 11

Alice Through the Looking Glass

December 13