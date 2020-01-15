Disney+ may have millions of viewers and an extensive TV library, including titles from Disney-owned franchises like "Star Wars," "Pixar," "Marvel" and so on but many of its shows are displayed out of order.

In order to keep fans happy and prevent them from cancelling their Disney+ subscription in favour of rival Netflix, the streaming service needs to add an option to watch shows in the correct order, unless opted out by subscribers.

Disney+ shows are not in the right order

While Disney+ has been a huge success, crossing more than 41 million downloads across the App Store and Google Play, the streaming service has been facing some criticism since its launch two months ago for showing popular TV shows out of order. Some of the titles are even missing episodes, leading to gaps in the storyline.

These issues have led to a great deal of confusion among viewers who are hoping to enjoy their favourite shows from beginning to end. These include shows like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "X-Men: The Animated Series," which have to be viewed in the correct order because of their serialized format. Unfortunately, Disney+ only allows viewers to watch shows in order of their release, forcing fans to look up the proper viewing order online.

Titles in incorrect order with missing episodes

The list of titles that are either out of order or missing episodes is quite long. Thanks to Reddit, we know that as many as 20 shows are available on the streaming platform in mixed or release order as opposed to in order of chronology. These include popular shows like Duck Tales (1987) and (2017), "Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes," as well as the aforementioned titles. Other shows that are missing episodes include "The Simpsons" and "Darkwing Duck."

Some missing episodes might not be available - The Simpsons' Michael Jackson episode won't be added, for instance, as it was pulled from broadcast rotation in the wake of the controversy surrounding the allegations of sexual abuse levelled against Jackson following the release of the 2019 documentary "Leaving Neverland." However, in other cases, they should be added to the streaming service.

Are other streaming platforms offering this feature?

Currently, no other streaming service is offering viewers an option to view shows based in the correct order and Disney would be leading the way if it decides to listen to its subscribers. Also, it would be setting themselves apart from the competition, and even rake in more subscribers from rivals like Netflix.

As of now, Disney has no plans to add the feature but that doesn't mean it isn't possible. With Disney aiming 90 million users by 2024, adding this feature will surely help them reach their goal.