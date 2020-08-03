A revolting instance of bad service from a restaurant employee came to light in Chicago when a Dunkin Donuts staffer served a policeman a cup of coffee laced with his spit. The mucus floating on top of the coffee might have gone unnoticed if the cop hadn't opened the lid of his cup for cooling it.

The person who engaged in this nauseating act is a 25-year old man named Vincent J Sessler. He was arrested the next day after police found evidence of this mischievous act. It is not clear as of now what motivated him to act in this way. Also, it's not known whether he has done such a thing before or not. There is also the suspicion that he may be someone who harbors hatred against cops.

The incident

It was at 10:20 PM on Thursday when the officer went to the outlet and ordered a large cup of black coffee. After removing the lid from the cup, the officer saw, what the police department described in great detail in their statement, "a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva."

An investigation commenced and when the police found sufficient evidence, he was taken into custody. The background of the person and whether he is mentally sound is still being looked into. The charges Sessler faces are reckless conduct, disorderly conduct, and battery to a peace (law) officer.

Reactions

No wonder, the police department is furious with what has happened. "This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day," Illinois State Police Director Brendan F Kelly stated.

He has also barred his officers from visiting the outlet again. Obviously, the brand is feeling the danger of earning a bad name and is trying to make amends. Sessler has been fired already and an official apology issued.

"The type of behavior reported to us is inconsistent with the brand's values. Dunkin' has a deep appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe," the company's spokesperson said. The statement also informed that the owner of the franchise has talked to the officer who was the victim and apologized for what transpired.