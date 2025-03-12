Diego Maradona's Swollen Abdomen Revealed in Disturbing Deathbed Image as Seven Medical Team Members Face Explosive Homicide Trial

A haunting image of football legend Diego Maradona on his deathbed was shown in court on Tuesday as the trial into his death began. Prosecutor Patricio Ferrari presented the image to highlight alleged medical negligence that may have led to Maradona's passing.

"This is how he died," Ferrari stated while holding up the disturbing photograph. He argued that Maradona's condition was visibly worsening in his final days and accused his medical team of failing to provide adequate care. The image showed Maradona lying in bed with a swollen abdomen, which the prosecution claimed was clear evidence of extreme negligence.

The courtroom fell into silence as the image was displayed. Several of Maradona's family members were seen in tears, visibly shaken by the evidence. The defendants, including doctors and nurses responsible for his care, remained tense as they listened to Ferrari's accusations.

The prosecutor did not hold back, directly accusing the medical team of allowing Maradona to suffer. "If anyone tells you they didn't notice what was happening to Diego, they are lying," Ferrari told the judges. "Anyone who saw him in that condition and did nothing was part of a homicide."

Medical Team Faces Trial for Negligence

Seven members of Maradona's medical team are now on trial for homicide in Buenos Aires. Prosecutors allege that their negligence played a direct role in the football star's death. The charges stem from claims that Maradona could have been saved if he had received proper medical attention.

Maradona, aged 60, passed away on November 25, 2020. He was recovering from brain surgery to remove a blood clot but reportedly did not receive the necessary post-operative care. His long history of substance abuse, including cocaine and alcohol addiction, had already weakened his health. However, prosecutors argue that his death was not inevitable and could have been prevented.

The case has drawn worldwide attention. Maradona was more than just a footballer—he was a cultural icon. He led Argentina to a historic World Cup victory in 1986 and inspired generations of footballers. His sudden and controversial death left Argentina and the football world in shock.

Defense Denies Wrongdoing

The defense has denied all accusations, insisting that the medical team did everything possible to care for Maradona. They argue that his pre-existing health conditions made his recovery difficult. Lawyers representing the accused claim that no one deliberately neglected the football legend and that his death was unavoidable.

Despite these claims, the prosecution remains firm. Ferrari stated that the trial aims to expose the truth and ensure accountability. He stressed that Maradona, a national hero, deserved far better medical treatment.

Global Reactions and What's Next

As the trial unfolds, football fans across the world are closely watching. Maradona's influence stretched far beyond Argentina, and many demand justice. His death continues to spark debates about medical ethics and responsibility in high-profile cases.

The trial is expected to last several months, with both sides preparing for a heated legal battle. For now, Maradona's legacy remains intact, but the truth behind his final days is yet to be fully revealed.