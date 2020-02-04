Model cum fitness queen Suzi Cortez, has once again set fire on the internet with her sultry picture. The diva, who shared a series of sexy photos on her Instagram account lately has shared yet another sizzling photo leaving little to one's imagination.

In the latest photo on her official social media handle, Suzi has posted a photo in which she is seen barely wearing clothes. The photo has racked thousands of likes and views.

Suzi is famous on Instagram

The Brazillian model is known for her famous butts that had won her the title of Miss MumBum not once but two times till date. The diva loves to flaunt her perky derriere on the social media to woo her fans every time she uploads a picture of herself. The 29-year-old daring model has proved that she can do anything to entertain her fan followers. Suzi's popularity has helped her grab as many as two million followers on Instagram recently.

Apart from modelling, the diva is also a fitness enthusiast who keeps uploading videos of her workout session on her social media handle that makes fans wonder how to get the hot figure like Suzi. The modelling sensation recently shared a photo in which her sexy six-pack abs left millions of fans stunned.

It is quite obvious that Suzi has gone through a hardcore fitness regime to get a sexy, fit and healthy body that is most precious when it comes to being a model.

Moreover, showing off her love for Lionel Messi on social media, the diva released a video in which she is seen posing with a football covering her famous butts and wearing a number 10 jersey.

Suzi also got a tattoo of her favourite Barcelona star on her groin recently that created a buzz among her fans and caught much attention from everyone. Earlier, Lionel Messi blocked the sexy model for tagging him in a scandalous post, which he couldn't handle on his official Instagram account.