Diddy's Twin Daughters Get in Trouble Moments Before Rollercoaster Ride

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila Star, got themselves into a little trouble, reportedly moments before they were getting ready for a rollercoaster ride. The twins, 18, were reportedly kicked off the ride by a worker at the Orange County Fair in Southern California on Saturday (August 18) due to their rude behaviour.

Footage of the incident showed the twins sitting on the ride and waiting for it to take off when a fair worker approached them. Jessie James and D'Lila Star were with their friends when the work spoke to them. Shortly, the twins get off the ride, and the rollercoaster takes off.

The twins were at the park at around 9:00 pm on Saturday night. A source told TMZ that the twins were asked to put their phones away before the ride. The staff told them to put their phones away three times, but they did not listen. However, another source said the conductor was being rude when the twins were asked to put their phones away.

Meanwhile, sources with direct knowledge about the incident said Jessie and D'Lila were not kicked out of the fair. They were given tickets for another ride at a later time, reported TMZ.

Diddy's daughters graduated from high school in May and shared photos of their diplomas on Instagram. Two months later, they launched their new clothing line, 12TWINTY1. They announced the launch in an Instagram post, sharing that it is not a fashion brand, it is their story, their bond, and their roots. Here is their complete statement about the new launch:

12TWINTY1 IS FINALLY HERE!!! We've been waiting our entire lives for this moment, and it's surreal to finally share it with you. This isn't just a brand. It's our story. Our bond. Our roots. @12twinty1 was created with purpose, built from who we are, not just what we wear. The name reflects our birthday, December 21st, but it means so much more: 1 is bold, fearless, and marks the beginning of something powerful. 2 speaks to love, connection, and harmony, the essence of our twinhood. We've spent so much time pouring our hearts into creating a brand that speaks to everyone. It's more than fashion, it's about identity, confidence, and being seen. This is just the beginning. Stay tuned. We cannot wait to grow this with you.

