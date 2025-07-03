Diddy Could Spend Only a Few Months in Jail and Not Years after Being Acquitted on Most Serious Charges

Hip-hop music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is likely to spend only a few months in jail — rather than years — after a shocking verdict on Wednesday morning, in what legal experts are calling possibly the most expensive prostitution case in U.S. history.

The 55-year-old rapper is likely to receive a significantly reduced sentence—far less than the 20-year maximum tied to his two prostitution-related convictions for shipping escorts across state lines, according to former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner. The disgraced music entrepreneur could have faced a life sentence had he been found guilty of the most serious charges. However, the musician is now a relieved man after escaping a life sentence.

Just a Few Month in Jail

"The convictions for interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution likely will lead to a sentence that will be measured in months, not years," Epner said. "The starting point under the US Sentencing Guidelines will be a sentencing range of 15 to 21 months."

The final sentencing will be determined through arguments from both the defense and prosecution, so the initial range could ultimately change.

However, since Combs has already spent close to 10 months behind bars since his arrest on September 16, he may have already completed the majority of his sentence by the time the court hands down a final decision, which could happen within the next few months.

Judge Arun Subramanian might also approve Combs' petition for bail, according to Epner.

"I think that the court may grant it, given that Sean Combs has been held in MDC — one of the worst prisons in America — and likely would serve any additional sentence at a low-security prison or possibly even a barracks-style camp," the lawyer said.

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and legal analyst, also believes that Combs is unlikely to spend much time in prison.

"He is likely going to get little to no time," he told People magazine.

"He may even get time served and prostitution has a 10 year maximum. But the fact that he was acquitted of the most serious counts, the government would not have brought this case had they thought they could only get prostitution," Rahmani said.

"[This was] a huge overwhelming win by the defense and a tremendous loss for the prosecution," said Rahmani. "There is no other way to spin it. This is the most expensive prostitution trial in American history."

A Questionable Victory

Combs dropped to the floor on his hands and knees in a dramatic reaction after being shockingly acquitted on Wednesday of the most serious federal charges against him—racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking—for allegedly forcing former partners to live out his degrading sexual fantasies for years.

Diddy somehow escaped a harsher life sentence following a two-month-long trial that exposed disturbing details about his personal life, including his reported preference for "freak-offs," during which he would regularly watch his lovers engage in intense, drug-fueled sexual encounters with male escorts.

The jury ultimately found Combs guilty only on prostitution charges related to shipping escorts across state lines — a conviction that could carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The verdict came after 13 hours of deliberation over three days, culminating in a tense moment in a Manhattan federal courtroom on Wednesday morning.

As the verdict was announced, Combs nodded, pumped his fist in relief when he was acquitted of the sex trafficking charge, and softly said "thank you" upon being cleared of the most severe allegation.

He then pressed his hands together in a prayer-like gesture and raised them toward the jury in a sign of gratitude.