Diddy Sexually Abused 13-Year-Old Girl With Two Other Celebrities at VMA Afterparty as She Says There Was 'Crazed Look in His Eyes'

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl as two celebrities joined in at a VMAs afterparty in New York 20 years ago, according to a fresh round of lawsuits. The disturbing allegations were exposed in a slew of civil cases filed late on Sunday in the Southern District of New York against the now-fallen music mogul.

According to the court filing, Combs "aggressively approached" the young girl at the event with a "crazed look in his eyes" before sexually assaulting. The 13-year-old victim claims that another male celebrity also raped her at the event as Combs and an unnamed female celebrity watched the episode.

Diddy's Animal Instincts

One of the lawsuits involves a teenage victim, referred to only as "Jane Doe," who claims she was assaulted after consuming a single drink that made her feel "woozy and lightheaded" at a drug-fueled house party in September 2000, according to the court documents.

"Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment," the suit states.

"Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room."

"Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party,'" the filing added.

The woman alleges that she was pinned down and raped by Combs and the male celebrity, while the unnamed female star looked on.

According to the filing, she claims Combs attempted to force her to perform oral sex, but she resisted by striking him in the neck. The victim then grabbed her clothes and fled the bedroom, "roaming naked through the house looking for an exit."

Once outside, she put on her clothes and walked to a nearby gas station, where a female clerk, noticing her ordeal, allowed her to use the phone to call her father to pick her up, the filing says.

"After the assault, Plaintiff fell into a deep depression, which continues to affect every facet of her life," the suit said.

Diddy's Troubles Mount

The girl explained that she ended up at the party after unsuccessfully trying to enter the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall — where Diddy attended with his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez — without a ticket earlier that evening.

In an attempt to talk her way in, she approached several limousine drivers outside the venue, including one who worked for Combs and invited her to the afterparty.

According to the lawsuit, the driver, who allegedly told her she "fit what Diddy was looking for," later took her to a "large white house with a gated U-shaped driveway." She claims she was made to sign a non-disclosure agreement, preventing her from discussing what she witnessed at the star-studded party.

The accuser did not identify any of the celebrities she allegedly saw but described witnessing "widespread drug use, including marijuana and cocaine," according to the lawsuit.

These latest lawsuits were filed just days after Combs' attorneys urged a Manhattan federal judge to compel prosecutors to disclose the names of the growing number of accusers coming forward with allegations from years ago.

"This case is unique, in part because of the number of individuals levying allegations against Mr. Combs due to his celebrity status, wealth and the publicity of his previously settled lawsuit," the lawyers argued in the letter.

"This has had a pervasive ripple effect, resulting in a torrent of allegations by unidentified complainants, spanning from the false to outright absurd."

Combs has denied the allegations.