Did Zayn Malik Hit Yolanda Hadid? Gigi Hadid's Mother's Shocking Claim About Her Baby Daddy

Yolanda Hadid has accused her daughter Gigi Hadid's baby daddy Zayn Malik of physically abusing her in a shocking revelation of their family feud. According to reports, Hadid has claimed that Malik has struck her and is seriously considering taking up the matter with the police officer.

However, Malik has taken to his official Twitter handle to share his side of the story. Moreover, the father to Khai has agreed not to contest claims that had arisen from an argument.

"In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," the one Direction star said.

Talking about the incident further, Malik said, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems, for now, there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked to the press," his post read.

According to TMZ, the incident took place last week on her Pennsylvania ranch. However, this is the first time the two have shared their differences in public.

In Malik's Twitter post, the singer claimed that the whole situation was triggered by trying to 'protect a safe space' for one-year-old Khai.

Is Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Separating?

The singer has also released a statement saying that they will 'co-parent' their daughter, suggesting the couple might not be staying together at this time.

Hadid, 26, and her singer boyfriend Malik had welcomed their daughter, Khai, together in September 2020.

Zayn Malik's claim

According to Malik's statement, the singer felt their privacy was invaded by Hadid's mother, prompting the heated altercation between him and Yolanda, though he didn't take her name totally.

However, shortly after Yolanda's shocking claim of physical abuse were made public, the reality star was seen taking a stroll in Soho solo, which is not very far from her daughter (Gigi's) penthouse.

Moreover, Zayn and his baby mommy (Gigi) raises Khai in their bucolic Pennsylvania house, which is not far from Yolanda's residence.

She was spotted carrying a large Christian Dior tote and was seen donning an all-black look during her outing with a large tumbler in hand.

