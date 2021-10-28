Mass Murder at Farmington Home? Man Arrested on Scene Where Three Dead Bodies Are Found

A man has been arrested after police discovered three dead people inside a home in Farmington on Wednesday night. According to reports, the Farmington police department has revealed that officers were dispatched to a home for a welfare check on the 5400 block of 183rd Street west at 9:28 P.M. But when they arrived at the location, a man was found at the scene with three dead bodies.

The man has been taken to the Dakota County Jail while he awaits charges against him. The Farmington police department has released a statement saying, "We are not looking for any additional suspects."

"I want to reassure the community that this was not a random incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public," Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford further said. All the three deceased were adults.

Moreover, the Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) have joined the Farmington police department in their investigation in the case, along with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, according to reports.

Who are the victims of Farmington homicide?

Meanwhile, the victims of the homicide are yet to be identified by the police.

IBTimes is following this developing story and will update as soon as additional information becomes available.

Read more