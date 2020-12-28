Despite reports of Wonder Woman 1984 being termed a disaster and claims made that the movie has tanked on Rotten Tomatoes and box office reviews, the Warner Bros. have confirmed Wonder Woman 3. Here is the truth about Wonder Woman 1984's commercial performance.

Wonder Woman 1984 debuted in select theaters across the U.S. and on HBO Max on December 25. But Warner Bros have a different version of the box office collection than the reports of it being a failure. The Studio stated that Wonder Woman 1984 collected $16.7 million in the domestic opening in the weekend. The movie has so far been released in 2,100 theatres in the U.S. alone. In the international box office, the Gal Gadot starrer movie earned $19.4 million at the international box office. Latest reports claim Wonder Woman 1984 has collected international total of $68.3 million.

Wonder Woman Final Franchise

Thus, this report has made Warner Bros happy and the chairman Toby Emmerich released a statement on the studio's Wonder Woman 3 news. "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women – Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," said Emmerich.

Warner Bros. also confirmed that nearly half of HBO Max's retail subscribers watched Wonder Woman 1984 on the day it released. The Studio also said that millions of wholesale subscribers accessed HBO Max via a cable, wireless, or other partner services. The exact number of viewers of the movie online has not been released yet. Wonder Woman 1984 will be available on HBO Max from Jan. 24, 2021.

Why Wonder Woman 3

Here is the reason why Warner Bros confirmed the third and final part of Wonder Woman series. Andy Forssell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer issued a statement and said that Wonder Woman 1984 had exceeded their expectations. "Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we're seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend," said Forssell.

Wonder Woman 3 Cast, Streaming

Thus the production of the third part of the Wonder Woman series is confirmed. This part too will be co-written and directed by Patty Jenkins. The movie will again star Gal Gadot as Diana Prince the titular role of Wonder Woman. However, more details on the movie are yet to be announced. Thus one will have to wait to see the production details including cast, story and the release date.

The basic storyline for Wonder Woman 3 was ready in 2019 itself. In an interview Jenkins had said that she knew the storyline but was waiting for the confirmation of the production part of it. Meanwhile, Jenkins is also planning for Star Wars: Rogue Squadron that is scheduled to release on Dec. 25, 2023. But as the release date for Wonder Woman not finalized yet, fans believe Jenkins can do justice to both Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

Warner Bros. has also announced that it will release three movies - Coyote vs. Acme, Mad Max prequel Furiosa, and The Color Purple – in theatre in 2023.