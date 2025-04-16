Did White House Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt Really Wear a Made-in-China Dress?

In a recent development that has sparked a wave of controversy, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has found herself at the center of attention, not for her words, but for her attire.

In a recent development that has sparked a wave of controversy, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has found herself at the center of attention, not for her words, but for her attire. During a recent press briefing, Leavitt was seen wearing a red and black lace dress that quickly became a topic of discussion online. The dress, which many internet users claimed was 'Made in China', has added fuel to the already heated U.S.-China relations.

This incident comes at a time when trade tensions between the U.S. and China are at an all-time high. In April 2025, President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods of up to 145% in an attempt to boost domestic manufacturing and renegotiate trade agreements. China, in retaliation, reciprocated by imposing tariffs on American goods to the tune of 125 percent and halted exports of critical heavy rare earth metals, including dysprosium and yttrium, which are essential to the American tech, EV, and defense industries.

The diplomatic language between the two nations has also taken a turn for the worse. China has accused the United States of cyberattacks and has even issued arrest warrants for suspected American operatives. Meanwhile, Trump has suspended tariffs on more than 75 other countries for 90 days, indicating that the focus of trade talks may be shifting away from China.

Trade Tensions and Fashion Diplomacy

Adding to the tension, Chinese diplomat Zhang Zhisheng, stationed in Indonesia's Denpasar, accused Leavitt of hypocrisy. In a post on social media platform X, he wrote, Business is accusing China, Buying China is life, accompanied by a photo of Leavitt in the controversial dress. He also shared screenshots from the Chinese platform Weibo, where users claimed that the lace on the dress matched patterns produced in a Chinese factory.

An employee from Mabu, a company in China, claimed that their company produced the same lace pattern seen on Leavitt's dress. The lace on the collar and placket was dyed at our factory, another user stated. The post quickly went viral, with many criticizing the U.S. government's stance on China while simultaneously relying on Chinese-made goods.

While it has not been officially confirmed that Leavitt's dress was indeed made in China, the reactions on the internet were fierce. One user posted, Slamming China while wearing Chinese lace — classic political double standards. Another wrote, We boycott China but wear their clothes on national television. Makes no sense.

The Great Contradiction of U.S.-China Relations

However, not everyone was quick to condemn Leavitt. Some defended her, suggesting that the dress could be a knock-off and that Chinese firms are known for replicating luxury fashion designs. Fake news, one user wrote. She's wearing the original, and the Chinese version came later.

Critics were quick to point out that even Trump's campaign merchandise, including the popular 'Make America Great Again' hats, has often been manufactured in China. A Chinese news agency referred to this as the great contradiction within US politics.