President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis sent conspiracy theorist into a frenzy. While some said Trump tested positive for coronavirus much earlier than announced, others speculated whether he faked the diagnosis. However, one claim that stood out was Trump's life was in danger at Walter Reed Army Medical Center where he underwent treatment for Covid-19.

Alex Jones, a far-right radio host notorious for bizarre conspiracy theories, claimed so on his Infowars radio show. A little over a 9-minute video clip of the show was widely shared among Trump supporters on Facebook. In the video, Jones claimed that there was "mounting evidence" that the president was being "deliberately killed" at the military hospital in Washington D.C.

"President Trump is being given very dangerous experimental drugs that no one has ever been given together. President Trump is in great danger. Evidence is mounting that he's being deliberately killed at Walter Reed Military Hospital," Jones claimed, adding that the "facts are overwhelming." "Either the doctors at Walter Reed Medical Facility in DC are trying to kill President Trump or they are the most inept idiots in the medical field that modern history has ever seen."

Throughout the video, Jones did not provide evidence to support his statements. Fact-checking website PolitiFact rated his claims as "pants on fire."

What Drugs Were Given To Trump At Walter Reed?

The 74-year-old president was given was injected with "a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail," according to a tweet by the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. He was also given antibody cocktail of vitamin D, zinc, melatonin, and daily aspirin as a part of the coronavirus treatment. It was administered as "a precautionary measure."

Trump, who announced last Thursday he and his wife Melania tested positive for coronavirus, returned to the White House on Monday. He also appeared without a mask triggering concerns among healthcare professionals that his actions would potentially harm people around him.

Before leaving the Walter Reed hospital, Trump tweeted saying "don't be afraid" of coronavirus. "You're going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines."