Did Travis Scott Send Iggy Azalea an X-Rated DM? Netizens Think So After She Exposes Celebrities on IG

Rapper Iggy Azalea has leaked a series of screenshots of DMs sent to her on Instagram by a number of famous rappers and celebrities.

In a video posted on her TikTok account, the Australian rapper posted a series of X-rated messages she received on Instagram, including an unknown celeb who was willing to offer her $15,000 just to speak to her. Although the names of the celebrities have been redacted, the images reveal them all to be verified accounts with millions of followers.

"You need a Pooh Bear, I'll eat dat thing like a jar of honey," wrote one of them, while another messaged, "I'll pay you for your time," and continued, "I'll give you 15k just to speak to me and have a conversation. Over the phone or on here. I'll Cash App the money."

One admirer with 12 million followers told her, "U my dream baby," while another celebrity asked to marry Azalea and vowed to "protect" the rapper better than her former boyfriend Playboi Carti. Azalea announced that she was single after breaking up with Carti late last year. The former couple shares a 1-year-old son, Onyx. Watch the video below:

Travis Scott, Is That You?

In one of the texts, a verified account with 27 million followers tells Azalea, "I want to kiss the inside of your b*tt h*le." Social media users immediately started speculating that the account that sent the message may have belonged to rapper Travis Scott, who at one point last year had 27 million followers and 3K posts on Instagram, as seen in the screenshot shared by Azalea in her video.

Scott currently has an Instagram following of 38.5 million. This is not the first time the rapper's social media activity with Azalea has come under scrutiny. Last year, the "SICKO MODE" rapper was caught liking a series of Instagram photos, including some racy shots of the Australian rapper.

On Friday, Azalea released her new single and video for "Sip It" featuring Tyga, along with the B-side, "Brazil."