Did Tori Spelling Undergo Plastic Surgery? Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike's Face Makeover Sparks Row

There are two Khloe Kardashians in town and fans are confused about which one is real. Tori Spelling recently shared a sexy photo with fans on her official Instagram handle in which she resembles Keeping Up With the Kardashian star Khloe.

On Thursday, the actor, 48, was chilling at Catch the Catch restaurant in Los Angeles where she was spotted with hairstylist Laura Rugetti. The two were totally twinning in denim clothes.

Spelling looked unrecognisable in a fitted denim jumpsuit, black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewellery. The actor kept glam make-up and long blonde wavy locks just like Tristan Thompson's girlfriend. Fans on social media are baffled as she looked uncannily like Khloe Kardashian during the girls' night out.

Spelling's makeover has sparked much controversy on social media after her new Instagram photo twinning with Rugetti went viral within hours after being uploaded online. Fans could not believe how much she resembled the KUWTK star. Spelling's new look is trending on social media.

One of Spelling's followers said that she has Michael Jacksoned herself, another said, "Not Tori Spelling going Khloe Kardashian better than Khloe Kardashian." Another social media fan commented, "Tori Spelling's final form is Khloe Kardashian."

"How nice of Khloe Kardashian to let Tori Spelling borrow one of her heads," the next quipped while one more wrote, "I stared at that pic for at least a solid minute tryna figure out what Khloe had to do with Tori Spelling."

Did Tori Spelling Get Khloe's Face Through Plastic Surgery?

It seems Spelling has had plastic surgery to look like the KUWTK star, and it is hard not to believe it. However, there's no such evidence if Spelling had asked her plastic surgeon to make her look like the Kardashian.

In June, Spelling revealed that many people believe she has had many plastic surgeries over the years. However, she said, "It's not just true."

The actor had earlier said people have been talking about her undergoing plastic surgery since she was a teenager. "I remember my dad saying, 'Don't worry. It will go away next week.' But that one thing has stayed with me my entire career!" Spelling said during an interaction with the media. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star further revealed that she has only had her nose and boobs done so far.

Tori Spelling's net worth

According to reports, Spelling's net worth is $500 thousand as of 2021.