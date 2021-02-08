The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night and Tony Romo was one of the football broadcasters that was roped in to call the most important game of the year.

However, the sports analyst has now gone viral on social media but not for this play-predicting during the Super Bowl. During the broadcast, netizens noticed what appeared to be wet spot on Romo's trousers and were quick to jump to the conclusion that it was a "pee stain."

Many of them started sharing images and video clips of the alleged accident on social media: "If peeing your pants is cool, consider Tony Romo Miles Davis," wrote one Twitter user. "Tony Wet Spot," commented another.

While a YouTube user shared video footage of the broadcast with Romo's visible "wet spot" in a clip captioned, "Did anyone else notice Tony Romo's piss stain."

Twitter Reactions

The incident has evoked some hilarious responses from social media users. Most of the men, who were sympathetic with Romo's situation, rushed to the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback's defence, asking others to cut him some slack.

"We all drip a little sometimes. Give a man a break," wrote one user, while another commented, "We've all been there. Dude probably had to piss in a commercial break. Didn't get the full shake. Happens to the best of us."

Meanwhile, other users made it known that no matter how much one shakes, the last drop always falls in the pants. "Sometimes, no matter how you shake and dance, the last drop always falls in your pants," tweeted a user.

"You can shake it, you can tap it, you can slap it against the wall. But you put it in your pants and the last drop will fall...," quipped another.

Romo's "pee stain" also become the subject of memes on the platform. Here are some of the reactions: