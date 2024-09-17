Did Time Magazine Predict the Attack? Cover Page Goes Viral After Trump Assassination Attempt!

Social media erupted after a Time Magazine cover, released on September 11, went viral. The cover featured Donald Trump stuck in a sand trap on a golf course with the caption "In Trouble." Just four days later, a man was arrested for allegedly pointing an AK-47 rifle at Trump while he was at a golf course. The eerie coincidence between the magazine cover and the incident has left many users stunned.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, allegedly aimed the weapon at Trump during his game at a West Palm Beach golf course. Fortunately, Trump was unharmed, and Routh was quickly arrested. However, the odd timing between the magazine's cover and the assassination attempt has stirred much discussion online. Many social media users can't help but see a disturbing connection.

Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker expressed concerns about how Routh knew Trump's location, as the golf outing was a last-minute decision and not publicly known. "The biggest question is: 'How did the would-be assassin know to be there at that time?'" Swecker said. "There are three possible explanations: Routh guessed and got lucky, conducted surveillance on Trump, or had inside information. The last option is frightening and suggests another individual might be involved."

A Secret Service agent was the first to notice the danger. Spotting the rifle barrel sticking out from a fence, the agent immediately opened fire. Routh fled in a car but was apprehended by police shortly after. The Secret Service is now investigating how the suspect gained knowledge of Trump's location.

The investigation is ongoing, with Acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe staying in Florida indefinitely to lead the probe. This marks the second reported assassination attempt on Trump, raising serious concerns about the security surrounding the former president. Authorities are determined to find out if Routh acted alone or had assistance.

President Joe Biden has also commented on the incident, expressing relief that Trump was unharmed. "Thank God the president is okay," Biden stated. He also stressed the need for increased support for the Secret Service. "We need to ensure they have the resources they need to protect our leaders."

As the investigation unfolds, the bizarre link between the Time cover and the attack continues to captivate the public, making this one of the most talked-about events in recent weeks.