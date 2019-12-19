With just a few hours left for The Rise of Skywalker to hit the big screen, film critics have shared their views about Star Wars: Episode IX, which premiered in Los Angeles on December 16. The movie has received mixed reviews from the expert panel. While some opined that it is way better than The Last Jedi, a few others suggested that it cannot be described as the best film from the franchise.

There was one thing in common that most of the reviewers pointed out about the final installment in the new Star Wars trilogy. It was about how the movie aimed at pleasing the hardcore fans of the series rather than focusing on a proper conclusion. According to critics, director J J Abrams failed to deliver something new to viewers.

Here are some of the critical reviews on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker