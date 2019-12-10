With just a week left for the release of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, new details about the movie has leaked online. The new plot leak is related to the relationship between Emperor Palpatine and Supreme Leader Snoke.

Snoke is still a mysteries character for the Star Wars fans. It is because nothing much has been revealed about him through the last two movies from the Skywalker saga - Episode VII: The Force Awakens and Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. Followers of the sci-fi film series are really curious to know how he rose to power after Emperor Palpatine's supposed death in Episode IV: Return of the Jedi.

New plot leak

But a new plot leak from Making Star Wars has claimed that Episode IX will not reveal much about Snoke or how he became the Supreme Leader of the First Order. The only thing that fans will get to know about him in The Rise of Skywalker is his relationship with Emperor Palpetine, added the website.

"The guy who proclaimed "I am the senate!" would also proclaim he's Snoke because he's speaking metaphorically. Sources across the board who would comment on the line believe it is said metaphorically. Darth Sidious is behind Snoke, as Snoke was his puppet creation. The film will likely not answer the question about how Darth Sidious survived according to my sources. It will imply he controlled Supreme Leader Snoke. ," Jason Ward from Making Star Wars wrote.

When will Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker hit big screens?

The third and final film from Skywalker saga will hit the big screens of Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Russia, Australia and the UK on December 19. In the US, India, China, Spain and Japan, the movie will be released a day later, i.e. on December 20. Meanwhile, Vietnam and Philippines will have to wait until New Year to watch the movie.

Who are the new and returning cast members in Star Wars: Episode IX?

New cast members to join the force include Keri Russell and Naomi Ackie. Russell will play Zorii Bliss, who is a criminal and an old friend of Poe's. Ackie will portray Jannah, an ally of the Resistance. The returning cast members are Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Ian McDiarmid as Palpatine and Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian among others.

What is the story of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker?

The official synopsis does not reveal much about the plot, which reads as below:

No one's ever really gone... Rey's journey continues and the Skywalker saga concludes in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Watch the final trailers for Star Wars: Episode IX below: