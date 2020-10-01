Social media is buzzing with screenshots of messages said to be posted by SM Entertainment trainee Yoo Jimin insulting the K-pop boy groups including the BTS. The messages also show the agency SM Entertainment in a bad light. But so far neither the agency nor Jimin has addressed the issue.

Koreaboo and Allkpop stated that Jimin had sent the messages in question to one of her friends and had asked her to delete them as soon as she read them. But the friend apparently released the screenshots of the messages on social media as Jimin ended up insulting her too at the end of the conversation.

Insulting NCT and Exo?

Yoo Jimin is a budding star and was considered as the next idol from SM Entertainment joining the girl group. She came into the spotlight after appearing in SHINee Taemin's single Want. In her conversation with her friend, Jimin is seen speaking about announcing two new male trainees of NCT. "What's worse it they're both not even handsome. I'm so sad - they're not giving me anything," one of the messages read.

Then she goes on to speak about SM Entertainment and says that she should have auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment as she does not have confidence in her agency. "I guess this is the end of the label. I feel like they'll fail. I should've gone to Big Hit's audition or YG Entertainment at least," the message reads. Speaking about NCT and EXO, Jimin is said to have told that EXO was not as popular as it used to be and that NCT was also not doing well.

Taking a Dig at BTS?

When her friend asked if she wanted to go to Big Hit Entertainment because of BTS's success, she is said to have told that SM Entertainment and the idols of the agency cannot compare themselves to the BTS' agency. "I didn't like BTS originally because they're ugly," she said, as per reports. The friend's message even states that they found BTS members Jimin and RM ugly.

The last message shared between the two states that SM trainee Jimin ended up insulting the friend. "What are you saying? Apart from you, there are many other substitutes who will listen to me talking, so if you don't want to, just leave it," reads the last message. The trainee Jimin was also in news recently when there were rumors that she had called EXO's Kai ugly after shooting a commercial with him. However, her fans have come to her rescue and said that these screenshots must be fake.