Did The Simpsons Predict That the Titanic Submarine Would Go Missing Underwater With Passengers 17 Years Ago in Chilling Episode?

Did The Simpsons predict that the Titanic-bound submersible would go missing underwater? Fans of The Simpsons are once again convinced that the iconic animated series had accurately predicted a real-life event. This time, it involved the scenario of a submarine going missing and running out of oxygen during an underwater tour.

The Simpsons has gained recognition for making remarkably accurate predictions over time, including the unexpected presidency of Donald Trump and the tragic events of 9/11. However, one of the most eerie predictions to date is the recent headline-grabbing story of the missing Titanic submarine. This incident has captured attention as five people aboard the tourist submarine face the imminent depletion of their oxygen supply today.

The Simpsons Do It Again?

This comes as a multi-nation rescue operation team on its fourth day fanatically continues to search for the Titan submarine with five tourists on board, with hours left before oxygen runs out of the vessel.

However, The Simpsons fans are convinced that all these were predicted long back.

In the 2016 episode of The Simpsons, Homer Simpson had a reunion with his estranged father, Mason. The storyline featured them embarking on an underwater "treasure excursion."

In the clip shared on TikTok, Mason addressed the members of a "mothership" and expressed his happiness about embarking on a treasure hunt with his long-lost son. He shared his wish for each of them to experience the same joy he felt on that day.

"Today I'm filled with joy, searching for treasure with my long-lost son. My dream for each of you is that you find the happiness I feel today. These waters contain some of Mother Nature's most stunning creatures."

The father and son duo embarked on separate submarines in their quest to locate a sunken ship.

He said: "Homer, look! The treasure of Piso Mojado [meaning wet floor in English]."

During the course of their journey, Homer Simpson somehow got lost and mistook a luminous fish to be his father.

Strange Coincidence

While pursuing the fish, Homer found himself trapped inside a coral cave. As he struggled to escape, the control panel of his submarine indicated a warning of low oxygen.

Homer grew increasingly panicked as the warning turned into a red sign indicating the complete depletion of oxygen.

Ultimately, he lost consciousness inside the sub. Fortunately, he was discovered and emerged from a coma three days later in a hospital.

Viewers experienced a sense of unease or eeriness when watching the resurfaced clip.

"My mind is absolutely blown right now. The Simpsons is so prophetic," wrote one user.

"Not exactly the same but close enough!" wrote another.

"Simpsons was the first time in history a submarine sinking was shown in media. This isn't a coincidence," a third tweeted.

"I do not know what surprises them of the lost submarine in the Atlantic that went down to see the remains of the Titanic, the Simpsons had already warned us," another echoed.

"Crazy how the Simpsons already predicted about the missing submarine," yet another user wrote.