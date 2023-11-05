Did Putin Fake His Own Death to Test His Popularity? Alleges Ukraine

Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Vladimir Putin, the leader of Russia, faked his own death in a peculiar move to test his popularity among the Russian public. These claims have caused a stir and led to a chain of denials and accusations from various quarters.

The controversy began when false rumors started circulating on social media, alleging that Putin's body was stored in a freezer following his supposed demise. While the Kremlin swiftly dismissed these reports, Ukrainian officials have suggested that Putin's allies might have purposely spread these rumors to tighten their control in Russia.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence, claimed that a report on October 27 about Putin's death might have been a deliberate ploy by Moscow to strengthen its governance. He stated that this strategy aimed to gauge public, elite, and media responses.

The General SVR channel on Telegram, known for frequently asserting Putin's death, posted a story alleging that Putin suddenly died at his Valdai residence, and doctors were unable to revive him. The channel mentioned his security team restricting doctors' access to Putin's body.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesperson, dismissed these claims as baseless and absurd.

Speculations are rife that these fabricated reports might signify a more extensive power struggle in Russia, particularly amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. There are rumors about an influential group close to Putin, known as "The Ozeros," planning to remove him from power and halt the war, potentially replacing him with Sergey Kiriyenko, Putin's chief of staff.

The situation became more complicated with reports of Putin's health issues, such as serious illnesses like cancer and Parkinson's disease. Video footage showing Putin experiencing physical difficulties during public appearances has added weight to these health-related rumors.

These reports have created widespread confusion and uncertainty. They hint at potential significant shifts in Russia's leadership, drawing attention not only domestically but also on a global scale. The unfolding saga surrounding Putin's alleged death poses numerous questions and unveils a complex web of intrigue in Russian politics.