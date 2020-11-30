US President Donald Trump was in for a rude shock today after Republican Paul Mitchell called for pulling the plug on repeatedly crying about election hoax without any evidence or facts. Mitchell closed his tweet with #StopTheStupid, which then went on to become one of the top trending topics.

Member of Republican party from Michigan, Mitchell is the US Representative for Michigan's 10th congressional district. Considered as one of the richest members of Congress, Mitchell has often expressed his dissent to Trump's twitter rants.

Mitchell Urges Trump to Drop the Arguments For the Sake of the Nation

Ever since the results of the US Presidential elections showed Trump suffered defeat, he has been calling the result a hoax and the entire voting process as rigged. In a series of rants on Twitter and in regular press briefings both Trump and his campaign officials have been accusing the President-elect of cheating in the elections.

In a recent tweet, Trump wrote: "We have some big things happening in our various litigations on the Election Hoax. Everybody knows it was Rigged. They know Biden didn't get more votes from the Black community than Obama, & certainly didn't get 80,000,000 votes. Look what happened in Detroit, Philadelphia, plus!"

The recent tweet appeared to irk Mitchell who lashed out at Trump, calling him stupid on the microblogging site. Replying to Trump's recent rant, Mitchell wrote, "Oh my God... @realDonaldTrump Please for the sake of our Nation please drop these arguments without evidence or factual basis. #stopthestupid."

#StopTheStupid Trolls Trump on Social Media

It is not the first time Micthell has lashed out at Trump on a public platform. In 2019, Trump, while targeting Democratic women, had tweeted, "So interesting to see "Progressive" Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can't leave fast enough. I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!"

Mitchell had asked the US President to check his comments. "@RealDonaldTrump, we must be better than comments like these. I share the political frustrations with some members of the other party, but these comments are beneath leaders," the Republican had written.

The hashtag became a rage on the social media with a lot of users targeting Trump for crying over the lost elections. "A Republican member of Congress has told Trump to #stopthestupid! Who am I to argue?" wrote a user.

"And, btw, it's time to put your big boy pants on and go. #StopTheStupid," tweeted another user, as other added, "#stopthestupid --- Our country has serious issues to work on. Trump's insane antics are a useless distraction, that just hurts the American people.."

"#stopthestupid is trending because even some Republicans are starting to get fed up. Keep it going. #stopthestupid," tweeted a user.

"There's no voter fraud. Trump needs to concede and #stopthestupid NOW! That's it. That's the tweet," wrote a user.