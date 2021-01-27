Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed her social media team for "liking" posts that endorsed the execution of prominent Democrats including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Greene — a supporter of QAnon — also attacked CNN for revealing her social media activity before her successful campaign run.

CNN reported on Tuesday that Greene often supported far-right extremist views and conspiracy theories on her social media pages. The Republican, who won Georgia's 14th Congressional District seat, liked a comment in January 2019 that suggested "a bullet to the head would be quicker" to remove from the office.

In April 2018, a Facebook user commented on her conspiracy theory about the Iran Nuclear Deal under Obama's presidency. "Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???," the comment read, apparently referring to Clinton and Obama. To this Greene replied: "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."

Apart from this, Greene's Facebook page "liked" comments that called for the killing of FBI agents who were part of the "deep state" working against then-President Donald Trump.

However, Greene lashed out at CNN and denied responsibility of "liking" the controversial comments. She shifted the blame on teams that handled her social media pages saying that they were responsible for sharing and liking posts.

"Fake News CNN is writing yet another hit piece on me focused on my time before running for political office. I will never back down to the enemy of the American people and neither should you," she said in a now-deleted tweet. "Over the years, I've had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet."

Greene Believes Mass Shootings in Schools Were Staged

Previously, Greene also endorsed conspiracy theories that claimed mass shootings in schools were staged and that the September 2001 terror attack was an inside job. In 2018, she agreed with a comment that said the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a false flag planned event.

In a separate post, Greene said she was informed: "that Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that 'we need another school shooting' in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control."

Greene also endorsed a Facebook user's comment that said the 9/11 attack "was done by our own gov[ernment]" and that "none of the school shootings were real or done by the ones who were supposedly arrested for them."