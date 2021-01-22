A Republican congresswoman's comments endorsing conspiracy theories that mass shootings were staged and the September 2001 terror attack was an inside job resurfaced after she called for President Joe Biden's impeachment. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) filed articles of impeachment against the newly inaugurated President Joe Biden accusing him of being "unfit to hold the office."

On Thursday, Greene, who was elected to her first term in November, accused Biden of having "lengthy and disturbing" pattern of "abuse of power" while he was the vice president in ex-President Barack Obama's administration. She also said that the President showed he would do "whatever it takes" to bail out his son Hunter Biden over his alleged business deals in Ukraine and "line his family's pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies."

"President Biden residing in the White House is a threat to national security and he must be immediately impeached," Greene said.

Following this, social media users slammed Greene and cited her statements where endorsed claims about mass shootings including those at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were staged. Users also said that the congresswoman supported the conspiracy theory that the 9/11 attack was an inside job. Some users called for Greene's permanent ban from Twitter.

"As a gun violence survivor it's troubling this gun extremist who spread the conspiracy theory that denies the Sandy Hook massacre even happened is in Congress," one Twitter user wrote.

"MTG needs to be banned from Twitter & Telegram & expelled from Congress immediately. Her derangement runs so deep," tweeted another user.

"I ran for Congress as a 25 year old because of Sandy Hook, naively believing that America was ready for common sense gun safety laws. Marjorie Taylor Greene makes me ill, desecrating the lives of 20 children & 6 teachers. How is someone like her in Congress? Breaks my damn heart," a third user said.

Earlier this week, media watchdog Media Matters reported that Greene agreed with a Facebook comment in 2018 that said the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a false flag planned event. She also supported a comment by a Facebook user who said the 9/11 attack "was done by our own gov[ernment]" and that "none of the school shootings were real or done by the ones who were supposedly arrested for them,"

In a separate post, she said some informed her that "that Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that 'we need another school shooting' in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control."