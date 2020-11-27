Diego Maradona's lawyer and agent, Matias Morla, is calling for an investigation into the arrival time of the ambulance to the residence of the football legend. Morla has alleged that it took too long for the ambulance to arrive to the home. Maradona died on Tuesday aged 60 following a heart attack.

Besides, Maradona's long-term doctor Alfredo Cahe has also questioned the decision to move the Argentina icon from hospital on November 11 following his brain operation. Cahe was Maradona's doctor for more than 30 years and the man behind the decision to take him to Cuba in 2000 to treat his cocaine addiction.

Where Was the Ambulance?

Morla said the ambulance took "more than half an hour" to arrive to the house, which he called "criminal idiocy" and called for action. He said this in a statement posted on social media, according to the report made by the San Isidro district attorney's office. "This fact cannot be overlooked and I'm going to ask for an investigation to look into it until the end," Morla tweeted. "As Diego would say, you are my soldier, act with pity."

Not one but as many as six ambulances arrived at the Country Club San Andres, a private residential estate in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where Maradona was staying after being discharged from the hospital two weeks back following brain surgery. However, all attempts to revive him failed and incidentally all the six ambulances reached the scene more than 30 minutes after they were informed.

"Today is a day of profound pain, sadness and reflection," Morla said at the beginning of his statement. "I feel in my heart the departure of a friend, who I honored with my loyalty and accompaniment until his final days.

Doctor Raises Questions

Not only Morla, Maradona's long-time doctor Alfredo Cahe has also now raised a few questions a day after his death. He has alleged that Maradona wasn't given the due care required after he was discharged from hospital. He told Argentine news show Telefe Noticias: "Diego wasn't looked after as he should have been.

"He should have been kept in hospital, not taken to a house which wasn't properly prepared. "When he left hospital it didn't seem logical to me. He should have stayed in a place with a good infrastructure, like when we took him to Cuba."

However, Argentine authorizes are yet to comment on the allegations made by Morla and Cahe. On Thursday, Thousands of Argentinians honored the soccer legend at a public wake at the Casa Rosada's presidential palace in Buenos Aires, where his coffin lay draped in an Argentinian flag.