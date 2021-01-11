In the aftermath of Wednesday's attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, images of a Lego set portraying some of the moments of the invasion of the federal building started circulating on social media.

Some social media users shared the photos along with claims that the Danish-based toymaker had released the set in the wake of the invasion of the federal building.

The 'Capitol Invasion' Lego Set



The alleged Lego set's packaging boasted of "10621 pieces," which represents the date of the attack, and labelling that says it is suitable children aged six and older.

The image on the cover of the box shows a handful of the now-viral rioters who were seen at the Capitol building. These include Adam Johnson; the Florida native photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern, Jake Angeli; the shirtless man, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," who was seen wearing a horned fur helmet inside the federal building, and Richard Barnett, pictured sitting at a desk inside Pelosi's office.

The photo of the toy set was even shared by alt-right Proud Boyd leader Enrique Tarrio on the now-offline right-wing platform Parler.

A screenshot of a tweet posted by a Twitter user who goes by @Fredericks969, claiming to be of his son's Lego creation from the Capitol Invasion' set also started doing the rounds on the micro-blogging platform.

Is it Real?

In reality, the Lego set does not exist and has never been released to the public.A spokesperson for LEGO confirmed that "the product in question, is in no way affiliated with the LEGO Group and the set is not a LEGO product. As a company dedicated to inspire and develop children, we would naturally never make a product like this."

The "fake" Lego set first appeared ina Jan. 7, 2021, Facebook post shared by Adam The Creator, a self-described artist and original content creator known for making memes and fake products.

As far as the other viral tweet is concerned, we could not find a Twitter user with the handle @Fredericks969 but what we could find was the original tweet from where the image was taken. The photo was shared by a father showing off his son's Lego representation of the Capitol storming using Star Wars characters.