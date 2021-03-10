Did Khloe Kardashian Get a New Nose or Lip Job? Netizens Wonder What She's Doing with Her Face After Debuting New Look

Khloe Kardashian is making waves on social media over her "ever-changing" face after sharing an Instagram video announcing her new make-up collaboration.

On Tuesday, Kardashian took to Instagram to announce her new Ipsy Glam Bag X collection but instead of promoting the products advertised the video left social media users baffled with many of them wondering what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has done to her face yet again.

Although it is no secret that the Kardashians are fans of plastic surgery, fans feel Khloe is taking things a bit too far as her appearance keeps changing with every second post on social media. Fans noticed that not only her nose looked different, but also the shape of her lips seemed unlike her usual self and flooded Twitter with comments and memes about her "new face."

Twitter Reactions

Concerned users urged Khloe to stop before she gets to a point of no return given her obsession with plastic surgery. "Why is Khloe Kardashian messing up her face like that?" asked one user, while another commented, "Anyone else see Khloe Kardashian's botched upper lip and nose or just me?"

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter

Khloe's Ever-Changing Appearance

This is not the first time Khloe's changing appearance has created buzz on social media. In November, the internet analysed the reality star's face after she shared a Twitter video in which her chain appeared to be pointier and her nose thinner than normal.

On November 16, Kardashian posted a video thanking fans for voting and helping her win a People's Choice Award. Soon after Twitter users responded, bringing up her nose and chin. Some attributed Kardashian's look to high-tech video filters, while others said it was the result of more plastic surgery. "You look so incredibly different and unlike yourself. I don't even recognize your face anymore," one user wrote.

Earlier las year, Kardashian posted Instagram selfies with noticeable differences in facial features from her previous posts, including a narrowed nose, higher cheekbones and a more defined jawline.