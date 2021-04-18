Did Kate Middleton Broker Peace Between William and Harry After Prince Philip's Funeral?

Prince Harry attended Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor on April 15. This was the first time, after moving out of England, Harry took part in an event alongside the Royal family including the Queen, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Media caught Harry chatting with his elder brother William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The relationship between the three is said to have strained after Harry gave up on his royal duties and left to the U.S. along with his wife Meghan Markle and daughter Archie. Meghan did not take part in the royal funeral as she is pregnant with second child and was advised against travelling by her doctor. But she had sent a floral wreath designed by Willow Crossley. The wreath included Eryngium, which represented Royal Marines and Acanthus mollis, the national flower of Greece to represent Prince Philip's heritage. The wreath also had a calligraphy card written by Meghan.

Brothers Separated by Cousin

During the funeral, Prince Harry and Prince William were seen walking in the same line but separated by their cousin Peter Phillips. During the service also the brothers were seated separately due to COVID-19 restrictions. At least 30 royal members were seen wearing a mask. But after completing the service, Prince Harry was seen leaving the chapel along with Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry was seen talking to Kate as Prince William walked beside him. William was seen reluctant to talk to Harry but later, the brothers were also seen talking to each other. This was the first time in one year the trio spoke face-to-face.

On March 7, 2021 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview with Oprah Winfrey had hinted that all was not well with the relationship of brothers. Prince Harry had said that the two were on different paths and at that the relationship was 'space' at the moment.

It was also reported earlier that Kate was hoping for reconciliation between the brothers before airing of Oprah Winfrey interview. Kate is known to be close with Harry. He had referred to Kate as the big sister he never had.

Quarantine, Phone Conversation

This time, when harry arrived at England he had to undergo quarantine and it is said that the brothers had spoken to each other over phone. Thus after completing quarantine, Harry and William came face to face during the funeral.

In the photos released and videos captured Kate is seen talking to Harry comfortably. As William was seen walking by Harry's side and also chit chatting with him later, it is speculated that Kate might have brokered peace between the brothers. But it is not known if brothers met again for a talk after the funeral.

Earlier, both William and Harry had released separate statements about their grandfather. William stated that his grandfather would want to royal family to get on with the job. He released a photo with his son, Prince George with Philip. Harry wrote an emotional letter as he remembered Prince Philip. "My grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end," Harry's statement read.

The last time Harry and William were seen together in public was in March 2020, at Westminster Abbey. However, the brothers were not seen interacting with each other. Thus this time when the brothers were seen talking to each other after the funeral, the UK media expressed that there was hope for reconciliation.