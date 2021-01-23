In an attempt to paint U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris as anti-Christian, a viral post claimed that she placed her clutch on the Bible so that her hand does not touch. However, the claim has found to be fake.

"JUST SO YOU KNOW: She put her clutch on top of the Bible so her hand is not touching it," stated the viral claim. The post included a photo of Harris who raised her right hand as her left hand was on a black item that was placed on top of a Bible.

However, the object identified as another Bible, which she requested before the swearing-in ceremony. According to fact-checking website PolitiFact, it belonged to Thurgood Marshall, a former Supreme Court justice, who is one of Harris' "heroes and inspirations."

On Jan. 20, Harris became the first female, Black and Asian American vice president of the U.S. She grew up in an interfaith household given that her mother was Hindu and her father was Christian. Harris, who reportedly grew up attending at a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple, identified her as Baptist.

"On Sundays, my mother would dress my sister, Maya, and me in our Sunday best and send us off to the 23rd Avenue Church of God in Oakland, California, where Maya and I sang in the children's choir," Harris told Interfaith Youth Core last October. "That's where I formed some of my earliest memories of the Bible's teachings. It's where I learned that 'faith' is a verb and that we must live it, and show it, in action."

Due to her multi-ethnic background, Harris found herself at the center of false information. Last October, a viral post on social media tried to portray Harris as anti-Christian by claiming that she called American churches "propaganda centers." The post warned Christian voters against voting for Biden and his running mate Harris because they held "views against churches/pastors."

A spokesperson for Harris' Senate office at the time rubbished the claims and said the quotes were falsely attributed to her. Moreover, there was no documentation that she made the statements that would be highly controversial for any officeholder.

In December, a satire website posted an article stating that Harris was slated to take oath on Koran. Even though, the post was satire it led some people to believe otherwise.