Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has found herself at the center of misinformation ever since her vice-presidential bid. Most recently, a satire article stating that Harris would be sworn on Koran made people believe that as a fact.

America's Last Line Of Defense, a Facebook page dedicated to satire stories, shared an article that was titled "Harris To Be Sworn In On Koran." The Facebook page captioned the post as: "Of course she is!"

The article was from its sister website Potatriots Unite that has a tagline: "For satire ridicule and mockery." The article stated: "This leads us to the entirely fictional case of soon-to-be Vice President whether you like it or not Kamala Harris being sworn in on a Koran for her inauguration on January 20th, 2021. The Koran will be provided courtesy of sponsor Sandy Batt of 'Batt's Hummus Heaven,' located on Blumpkin drive in Seacausus, New Jersey. 'Come and treat your weenies to our Tahinis.'"

The article even mocked that President-elect Joe Biden would "place his hand on a copy of the novelized sequel to popular movie 'E.T.'"

However, nothing in the article state is true or factual. In fact, Potatriots Unite described the website as a "network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery."

"Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined," according to the website.

Misinformation About Kamala Harris

In October, a viral social media post attempted to portray Harris as anti-Christian by claiming that she called American churches "propaganda centers." The widely-circulated post warned Christian voters against voting for Biden and his running mate Harris because they held "views against churches/pastors."

A spokesperson for Harris' Senate office at the time dismissed the claims and said the quotes were falsely attributed to her. Moreover, there was no documentation that Harris made the statements that would be highly controversial for any officeholder, much less a vice-presidential candidate.