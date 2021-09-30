Did Elon Musk's Baby Mommy Grimes Kiss Noah Centineo at Olive Garden?

After shocking the entire world with their sensational break-up, Elon Musk's baby mommy Grimes has now caught the attention of her followers with another breaking news.

According to reports, the Canadian singer was allegedly spotted kissing voice actor cum model Noah Centineo at the Olive Garden restaurant.

After this news was leaked by a podcaster named Michaela Okland, social media has gone abuzz discussing if Grimes cheated on Musk with Centineo.

"WHAT DO YOU MEAN GRIMES CHEATED ON ELON MUSK WITH NOAH CENTINEO????" a Twitter user wrote while another said, "I struggle to believe Noah Centineo could ever understand the concept of grimes let alone be in her orbit."

"Noah Centineo ending Grimes and Elon's relationship is literally the most insane version of how that could have turned out. officially we've entered the era where existing is dadaist," another fan added while a fourth one said, "Woah! Apparently, Elon Musk is sending out NDA's to cover for grimes making out with Noah Centineo, I'm super confused,"

The SpaceX founder last week confirmed that his relationship status with Grimes stands 'semi-separated.' After the couple gave birth to their son, who was named X Ã† A-XII Musk, they could no longer remain partners. While Musk cited his work schedule as the reason for his separation with Grimes, 33, rumours on social media says Grimes hooked up with a Hollywood actor, and that it's none other than Centineo, who kissed her at Olive Garden.

On the other hand, Musk had already said that they still love each other and are on great terms. Moreover, the semi-separate couple plans to co-parent baby, who is soon going to celebrate his first birthday.

Moreover, Michaela Okland, who ignited the rumour faced backlash for spreading the fake news. Okland, who has a verified Twitter account, penned an apology to Grimes and Centineo. "On Grimes & Noah. I'm sorry," she tweeted along with a long apology letter.

Here's what she wrote:

Grimes' Joke About Building 'Lesbian Space Commune'

Grimes joked about building a 'lesbian space commune' following her semi-split with Musk. The Canadian songstress aka Claire Boucher during an interview with Page Six said, "I'll be colonising [one of Jupiter's moons] Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune." For those who didn't get her joke, she actually referred to Musk's $178 million SpaceX-NASA research which says, the organisation would help NASA reach Europa, which has 79 moons, to research if it's inhabitable for humans.