Did Derek Huffman Die? American Man Ends in Ukraine War Zone After Fleeing from the US to Escape Woke America

An American man named Derek Huffman, 46, had ended up in the Ukraine war zone after fleeing from the US to escape woke America. The Texan father uprooted his wife DeAnna and three daughters to Russia early this year to escape the woke ideology. Huffman moved his family to a small town of Istra, near Moscow, claiming that the country had become overrun by ideology.

Huffman allegedly took advantage of the Kremlin-backed visa programme that attracted westerners who were against liberal ideals. The American man described it as "a fresh start in a country that respects family values". But his dreams of leading a quiet life with the family members in Russia took a dramatic turn. The father of three has been reportedly sent to the frontlines of the Ukraine war zone to fight for Putin.

The Texan father was initially promised a non-combat role and posted as a welder in the Russian military. He was then recruited as a war correspondent before sending him to an alarming war zone, according to his wife. She said her husband now finds himself close to the battlefield. DeAnna Huffman said her husband received limited military training in Russia and has been "thrown to the wolves".

The Last Message

Mr Huffman's family now awaits an update about him in fear since he had only minimal instructions before being deployed. She added that her husband is "leaning on faith" to survive. He had his last communication with the family on Father's Day in June when they received a video clip. The video featured him in full camouflage.

"I miss you all more than you can imagine. I can't wait to see you, hopefully, I get a vacation at some point and I get to go home and spend a couple of weeks with you. But man, you're on my mind 24/7 and just know that what I'm doing is important to me and important to our family. Just know I will do whatever it takes to be safe and to come home to you. Take care of each other," the Texan father said in the video clip.

Though the family has not heard from him, they insist that he is doing fine. A YouTube channel, which has been deleted, directed its followers to a Telegram group titled Save the Little Girls. It is unclear who created this group, but it has an emotional photo featuring DeAnna and her three daughters crying in the streets. The image was accompanied by a plea - "We are asking the United States government to save this family".

Reason to Flee America

The family decided to flee the country due to his growing frustration from progressive teachings in schools. Mr Huffman said after moving from Arizona to Texas that he was horrified to know his daughter was expected to discuss lesbian relationships in school. He called that moment the final straw.

The American man sealed the deal in 2023 during a scouting trip to Moscow. He and his wife claimed that they found the country safer, cleaner, and More in tune with their values. Upon reaching Russia, the family quickly settled into an expat commune, established by pro-Kremlin US blogger Tim Kirby.

The community, known as the American Village, attracted two families to date, and the Huffmans are one of them. The Texan father was eager to prove his loyalty to Russia and insisted that he was not searching for handouts.

"The point of this act for me is to earn a place here in Russia. If I risk myself for our new country, no one will say that I am not a part of it. Unlike migrants in America who come there just like that, do not assimilate, and at the same time want free handouts," Daily Mail quoted Mr Huffman.

However, his wife said that her husband was misled and will be put on the frontlines.

"When he signed up and had all of that done, he was told he would not be training for two weeks and going straight to the front lines. But, it seems as though he is getting one more week of training, closer to the front lines, and then they are going to put him on the front lines. Being alone in a new country, raising kids, and trying to stay strong has tested me in ways I never imagined," she shared.